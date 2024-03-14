Midi Health and Cleo Join Forces to Provide Enhanced Care and Support for Women Navigating Midlife Hormonal Change

Partnership with leading family care platform expands Midi Health's rapid growth in the employer space; now available in all 50 states

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midi Health , a leading virtual care clinic delivering expert medical care for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, today continued its rapid growth in the employer space by announcing a partnership with Cleo , the only global end-to-end caregiving platform that supports employees through every stage and phase of life.

Midi is the first and only perimenopause and menopause care provider to work with Cleo, whose reach extends to approximately 3.5 million people worldwide.

The combination of Midi's expert medical care with Cleo's caregiver support services allows employers to give members individualized guidance and connect them efficiently to the care they need. During perimenopause or menopause, women may go to as many as five different doctors seeking solutions to seemingly disparate concerns. Multiple tests and unnecessary medications (including antidepressants and sleep aids) may be prescribed for what are actually easily treated perimenopause or menopause symptoms. Cleo's Guides will work with members to evaluate and provide coaching support for their self care needs, and will refer to Midi for expert perimenopause or menopause care when appropriate.

Madhavi Vemireddy, CEO of Cleo, explains the benefits of the Cleo-Midi collaboration through this anecdote:

"Imagine a 48-year-old woman who is a senior leader in a large organization, who happens to be in the Sandwich Generation, caring for both her aging father and two teenage children. With ambitious business goals to meet, her productivity is dipping. She struggles with poor sleep, unexplained anxiety, sudden weight gain, and brain fog that sometimes makes it difficult to remember colleagues' names," Vemireddy explains. "She turns to Cleo to get support for her family—and herself—and her dedicated expert Guide is able to decipher that some of her medical concerns come from caregiving and parenting stressors, but some may come from menopause.

"Midi then steps in, providing her with a clinician highly-trained in perimenopause and menopause. Her clinician listens to her concerns and prescribes a combination of hormone replacement therapy, supplements and lifestyle modifications. Simultaneously, Cleo's Guide finds her an in-home health aide for her father and coaches her on the college admissions process for her teenager, helping to reduce her caregiving stress. Within 60 days, this leader feels better physically and emotionally, with her productivity and confidence restored."

Midi Health recently expanded access to employers in all 50 states and is rapidly adding new corporate customers across a variety of industries from tech and education to consumer products.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cleo to ensure women get the care and support they need during this critical transition. Hormonal change impacts a significant portion of the workforce–including women as young as their 30s," said Joanna Strober, CEO and co-founder of Midi Health. "Employers can ensure that women stay healthy and that productivity is not impacted by supporting this critical benefit."

About Cleo

Cleo is the only global, end-to-end, comprehensive family care platform supporting employees throughout every life stage. Whether your employees are growing their family; raising babies, children, or teenagers; caring for an aging adult; or taking care of their own health, Cleo provides support, coaching, resources, and benefits and healthcare navigation so that they can be happier and healthier both at home and at work. Our expert global Guide network (70+ countries, 15+ languages) combined with a personalized digital platform delivers targeted interventions to improve the health & wellbeing of the family unit, and helps reduce employee absenteeism, burnout, & healthcare spend. Cleo is trusted by 180+ employers. Learn more at hicleo.com.

About Midi for Employers

Midi Health is the leading virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women navigating midlife hormonal transition. Services are available to employers of all sizes in all 50 states. Visits are billed through health insurance without additional charges to the employer. Each person receives personalized care plans based on protocols developed by world-renowned experts in perimenopause and menopause. Midi's care is guided by nationally recognized physicians and researchers who oversee an employed team who is deeply trained in menopause care. The clinical team is led by Chief Medical Officer and co-founder Kathleen Jordan, MD, former Chief Medical Officer for St. Francis Memorial Hospital; and Chief Clinical Officer Mindy Goldman, MD, who has practiced as an OB/GYN at UCSF for three decades and serves as the Director of the UCSF Gynecology Center for Cancer Survivors and At-Risk Women.

