Midi Health and Keck Medicine of USC Collaborate to Expand Access to Expert Midlife Care for Women in Los Angeles Area

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midi Health, a leading virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women navigating midlife hormonal transition, announced today a collaboration with Keck Medicine of USC to provide expert, specialized care and personalized care plans based on protocols developed by experts in perimenopause and menopause.

Courtesy of Keck Medicine of USC Midi patients receive personalized care plans based on their unique symptoms and health history, with all services covered by insurance and accessible through telehealth visits.

Hormonal changes through the menopause transition can cause life-altering symptoms for millions of American women, yet 75% of those who seek care do not get the advice and treatment they need. In a bid to close that gap and as a signal of their commitment to supporting women in the Los Angeles community, Keck Medicine of USC is collaborating with Midi to extend its world-class care to women experiencing perimenopause and menopause symptoms. Midi's virtual clinic supports patients' continued connection to the expertise and care of their Keck Medicine-affiliated physicians.

"We know there is a great need for expanded access to specialized perimenopause and menopause care for women, and we look forward to working with Midi Health to deliver customized care plans that address women's unique health needs at this stage of life," said Smitha Ravipudi, MPH, CEO of USC Care and Keck Medicine of USC ambulatory services.

New patients can easily access care by going directly to https://www.joinmidi.com/km or by getting a referral from their Keck Medicine physician.

"We are excited to collaborate with Keck Medicine of USC as we work to address the unmet needs of millions of women who experience symptoms of menopause," said Midi Health CEO and co-founder Joanna Strober. "This program gives women access to the care they deserve, at a crucial stage in their lives."

Midi's care is guided by nationally recognized physicians and researchers who oversee a network of trained nurse practitioners. The clinical team is led by Chief Medical Officer and co-founder Kathleen Jordan, MD, former Senior Vice President of Tia women's health clinics; and Chief Clinical Officer Mindy Goldman, MD, who has practiced as an OB/GYN at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) for three decades and served as the director of the UCSF Gynecology Center for Cancer Survivors and At-Risk Women.

