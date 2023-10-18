HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midi Health, a virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women navigating midlife hormonal transition, and Memorial Hermann Health System are collaborating to care for women in perimenopause and menopause. Both recognize that hormonal changes through the menopause transition cause life-altering symptoms for 57 million American women, yet 75% of those who seek care don't get the advice and treatment they need.

Midi Health and Memorial Hermann Collaborate to Expand Access to Expert Midlife Care for Women

As part of their commitment to supporting women in the Houston community, Memorial Hermann is working with Midi to extend the care their providers can give to women. Midi's virtual clinic offers high-touch telehealth services while supporting patients' continued connection to the expertise and care of their Memorial Hermann-affiliated physicians.

"With today marking World Menopause Day, it was the perfect occasion to unveil this collaboration as an innovative way to provide our patients experiencing midlife hormonal conditions with specialized care developed by experts in perimenopause and menopause," said Dr. Victoria Regan, vice president of the women's and children's service line at Memorial Hermann. "With Midi Health, women now have an integrated solution to meet their full health care needs, in collaboration with their affiliated providers here at Memorial Hermann."

Patients can easily access Midi's care either by going directly to www.joinmidi.com or by getting a referral from their Memorial Hermann-affiliated physician. Each person receives personalized care plans based on protocols developed by experts in perimenopause and menopause. After a virtual visit, women may be referred back to their Memorial Hermann physician or specialists for in-person care including important screenings such as mammograms, surgeries, biopsies, ultrasounds and more. All services are covered by insurance in Texas under major PPO plans.

"We are excited to collaborate with Memorial Hermann to close the gap in care for the millions of women who experience symptoms of menopause," said Midi Health CEO and Co-founder Joanna Strober. "Menopause symptoms are correlated with cardiovascular disease, among other challenges which is actually the theme of this year's World Menopause Day. By intervening early, women can mitigate their risks. Plus many women aren't getting the regular screenings they need like mammograms and colonoscopies. This program gives women access to the treatment they need at a crucial stage in their lives."

Midi's care is guided by nationally recognized physicians and researchers who oversee a network of trained nurse practitioners. The clinical team is led by Chief Medical Officer and co-founder Kathleen Jordan, MD, former SVP of Tia women's health clinics; and Chief Clinical Officer Mindy Goldman, MD, who has practiced as an OB/GYN at UCSF for three decades and served as the Director of the UCSF Gynecology Center for Cancer Survivors and At-Risk Women.

About Midi Health

Midi Health is the leading virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women navigating midlife hormonal transition. Our treatment protocols are designed by world-class experts in perimenopause and menopause, and delivered by a team of compassionate clinicians highly trained in women's midlife health. Midi patients receive personalized care plans based on their unique symptoms and health history. Solutions include hormonal and non-hormonal medications, supplements, lifestyle coaching, and vital preventative health guidance. All services are covered by insurance, and conveniently accessible through telehealth visits.

With a patient satisfaction score of 95 percent, Midi is helping thousands of women reach their full potential in midlife and filling an immense gap in the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.joinmidi.com.

Media Contacts:

Aimee Grove for Midi Health: [email protected]; 415-706-1906

SOURCE Midi Health