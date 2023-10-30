Midi Health Announces 50 State Availability for Employers

News provided by

Midi Health

30 Oct, 2023, 08:41 ET

The leading virtual clinic delivering insurance-covered, expert care for women in perimenopause and menopause, Midi Health expands national footprint

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midi Health, a virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women navigating midlife hormonal transition, today continued its rapid growth by announcing that its services will be available for employers in all 50 states as of January 2024.

"We can't talk about women's success at work without talking about menopause," said Joanna Strober, CEO and co-founder of Midi Health.  "We are expanding rapidly to ensure that we can support employers and employees in all 50 states with Midi's care."

Midi provides holistic perimenopause and menopause care. Each person receives personalized care plans based on protocols developed by experts in perimenopause and menopause, and all services are covered by insurance. Midi's care is available to employers of all sizes. Visits are billed through health insurance without additional charges to the employer.

Midi's care is guided by nationally recognized physicians and researchers who oversee a network of trained nurse practitioners. The clinical team is led by Chief Medical Officer and co-founder Kathleen Jordan, MD, former Chief Medical Officer for St. Francis Memorial Hospital; and Chief Clinical Officer Mindy Goldman, MD, who has practiced as an OB/GYN at UCSF for three decades and serves as the Director of the UCSF Gynecology Center for Cancer Survivors and At-Risk Women.

About Midi Health
Midi Health is the leading virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women navigating midlife hormonal transition. Our treatment protocols are designed by world-class experts in perimenopause and menopause, and delivered by a team of compassionate clinicians highly trained in women's midlife health. Midi patients receive personalized care plans based on their unique symptoms and health history. Solutions include hormonal and non-hormonal medications, supplements, lifestyle coaching, and vital preventative health guidance. All services are covered by insurance, and conveniently accessible through telehealth visits.

With a patient satisfaction score of 95 percent, Midi is helping thousands of women reach their full potential in midlife and filling an immense gap in the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.joinmidi.com.

Media Contacts:
Aimee Grove for Midi Health: [email protected]; 415-706-1906

SOURCE Midi Health

Also from this source

Midi Health and Memorial Hermann Collaborate to Expand Access to Expert Midlife Care for Women

Midi Health and Memorial Hermann Collaborate to Expand Access to Expert Midlife Care for Women

Midi Health, a virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women navigating midlife hormonal transition, and Memorial Hermann Health System are...
Midi Health Raises $25M in Series A Funding Led by GV (Google Ventures) to Expand Access to Expert and Affordable Midlife Care for Women

Midi Health Raises $25M in Series A Funding Led by GV (Google Ventures) to Expand Access to Expert and Affordable Midlife Care for Women

Midi Health, the emerging digital leader in women's midlife healthcare, today announced the close of a $25M Series A funding round led by GV (Google...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Women

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.