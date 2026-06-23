Midi Health Expands its Skincare Offering Custom-built for Women's Hormones

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midi Health, the fastest growing women's telehealth company, today announced an expanded prescription skincare line built specifically for the hormonal skin changes that begin in a woman's 30s and accelerate through menopause.

Midlife hormonal shifts can cause more than just hot flashes and sleep disruption; they can significantly impact the skin, leading to dryness, thinning, adult acne, and accelerated skin damage. Formulated by menopause specialists, board-certified physicians, scientists and pharmacists, Midi's prescription-strength skincare aims to target the root causes of midlife skin issues, such as collagen loss, slowing cell renewal, barrier dysfunction, and hyperpigmentation.

"We're building the definitive care platform for women's health from the first signs of hormone change through every transition that follows," said Joanna Strober, chief executive officer and co-founder of Midi Health. "Skin is a direct reflection of that hormone story, and for too long, women have been given cosmetic answers to a clinical question. Just like everything else we do at Midi, this skincare line was born from listening to our patients and acting on what they need. They were asking for solutions, and because our clinicians are already treating the hormones driving these changes, now they can treat the skin, too."

"Women lose about 1% of their collagen annually throughout adulthood, and this loss accelerates dramatically during menopause," said Dr. Kathleen Jordan, chief medical officer of Midi Health. "These biological changes mean women have to navigate dryness, melasma, dullness, sagging, uneven texture, and fine lines. Midi's skincare formulations were created by women's health experts who deeply understand how shifting levels of estrogen, progesterone, and other hormones during midlife can cause skin to change."

Midi's newest product is a Copper Peptide Repair Cream. Starting in their 20s, women may experience declining levels of their native peptide GHK-Cu, and this decline can slow the skin's ability to repair itself, potentially leaving it vulnerable to environmental damage, barrier breakdown, and inflammation. This new cream can work alongside the body's biology by calming irritability and restoring natural repair processes. This product joins Midi's portfolio of other skincare prescriptions that includes Estriol+ Face Cream, Estriol+ Eye Cream, Hydroquinone Even Tone Cream, and Tretinoin Active Renewal Cream.

Midi's full custom skincare line includes:

Copper Peptide Repair Cream Estriol+ Eye Cream Estriol+ Face Cream Hydroquinone Even Tone Cream Tretinoin Active Renewal Cream

While each product is effective on its own, Midi clinicians curated targeted combinations to address a unique mix of hormone-driven skin changes they see most often in Midi patients:

Restore + Renew pairs Estriol+ Face Cream and Estriol+ Eye Cream (AM) with Tretinoin Active Renewal Cream (PM) to help give skin a hormone boost with deep hydration, plus supporting cellular-level restoration and renewal. Correct + Repair combines Hydroquinone Even Tone Cream with the Copper Peptide Repair Cream to help target dark spots and hyperpigmentation while helping to repair the skin barrier. Repair + Renew pairs Copper Peptide Repair Cream with Tretinoin Active Renewal Cream to offer the gentlest entry point to help soften fine lines and make clinical actives more tolerable for sensitive skin.

Dr. Ava Mainieri, PhD, Vice President of Clinical Operations at Midi Health explained: "Skin has estrogen receptors throughout its layers, which means when estrogen levels begin to decline, the effects show up directly in the skin. This can result in reduced collagen synthesis, impaired barrier function, decreased sebum production, and slower cell turnover. Progesterone plays a role too, influencing sebaceous gland activity and skin thickness. At Midi, our clinicians are already treating the hormonal shifts driving these changes systemically, and now our skincare line allows us to address those same mechanisms at the skin level."

Midi's prescription skincare products are available now. To learn more or book a clinician visit, go to joinmidi.com.

About Midi Health

Midi Health is setting a new standard for healthcare. As the nation's fastest-growing women's telehealth company, Midi provides accessible, insurance-covered services in all 50 states – designed by world-class medical experts. Building on its leadership in perimenopause and menopause, Midi fills the critical health gaps women face at every age and life stage.

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SOURCE Midi Health