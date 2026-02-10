Midi Health Names Menopause Pioneer Dr. Mary Claire Haver as Chief AgeWell Officer

The most influential clinical voice in menopause and women's longevity joins Midi Health's leadership to shape the future of evidence-based, accessible women's care

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midi Health , the leading virtual care clinic designed specifically for women, today announced the appointment of Dr. Mary Claire Haver, MD, FACOG, MSCP as the company's first Chief AgeWell Officer.

In this new leadership role, Dr. Haver will collaborate with Midi's clinical team to refine the AgeWell platform, a proactive health model that integrates menopause management with metabolic health, bone density, brain health, and cardiovascular risk assessment. A cornerstone of the Midi Health clinical model is a commitment to preventative care that targets the primary drivers of female mortality and disability: heart disease, bone loss, and cognitive decline. By institutionalizing evidence-based interventions and ensuring patients remain current on essential screenings – from mammograms and colonoscopies to vaccines – Midi provides a rigorous clinical safeguard for women's long-term health. This proactive framework moves beyond reactive medicine to identify and mitigate systemic risks to extend both healthspan and quality of life.

"Longevity care has historically ignored women's biology, especially during the critical windows of midlife and menopause," said Joanna Strober, chief executive officer and co-founder of Midi Health. "At Midi Health, we are committed to extending healthspan, not just lifespan, and making that care accessible to millions of women as a core pillar of their health. By collaborating with Dr. Haver, we are ensuring women continue to have access to care designed for their bodies, their hormones, and their real lives.

Dr. Haver joins Midi Health with a proven track record of challenging the status quo in women's midlife care. She is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, a Menopause Society Certified Practitioner, a Certified Culinary Medicine Specialist, and an Adjunct Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The University of Texas Medical Branch. After a career in academic medicine, Dr. Haver founded The Pause Life, a trusted, science and education based resource for women navigating perimenopause and menopause. Through her best-selling books, unPaused podcast and expansive digital platform, she has educated millions on the science of midlife health, bringing visibility to persistent gaps in standard medical training and care protocols. Across her clinical, academic, and public education work, Dr. Haver has validated the experiences of women long underserved by the healthcare system, helping drive a movement grounded in the belief that midlife should be a period of strength and optimal health, not a decline.

"I have spent my career advocating for women to receive the science-backed, no-nonsense guidance they deserve," said Dr. Mary Claire Haver. "I chose to partner with Midi Health because they are the only platform with the scale and medical rigor to deliver the kind of care women deserve, regardless of their zip codes. Together, we are setting a new standard for proactive, preventative care that meaningfully extends both lifespan and healthspan for women."

This appointment reinforces Midi Health's commitment to building the most trusted, medically robust women's health platform.

About Midi Health

Midi Health is setting a new standard for healthcare. As the nation's fastest-growing women's telehealth company, Midi provides accessible, insurance-covered services in all 50 states – designed by world-class medical experts. Building on its leadership in perimenopause and menopause, Midi fills the critical health gaps women face at every age and life stage.

