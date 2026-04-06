Amy Schumer Stars in Midi Health's "Midlife Back in Session" National Ad Campaign

The nation's fastest growing women's virtual healthcare provider debuts its first celebrity-led campaign to spotlight menopause care

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midi Health, a leading women's virtual care clinic, today revealed its first national brand campaign, "Midlife Back in Session," starring award-winning comedian, actress, writer, producer, and director Amy Schumer. The multi-channel campaign spanning national and local TV, radio, out-of-home, and social is designed to normalize the transition into perimenopause and bring awareness to common symptoms.

Midi Health, a leading women’s virtual care clinic, today revealed its first national brand campaign, “Midlife Back in Session,” starring award-winning comedian, actress, writer, producer, and director Amy Schumer.

Schumer acts as a "guest lecturer" using her signature humor to tackle topics like brain fog, hot flashes, sleep disruption, and mood swings. While puberty is a standard part of health education, women are rarely taught to navigate the complexities of midlife. Joining Amy are creators Melani Sanders (NYT Bestselling Author and Founder of the We Do Not Care Club™) and Caitlin Murray (Big Time Adulting), who have amassed millions of followers with their unfiltered takes on the midlife experience. They represent a new generation of women demanding better medical solutions from a healthcare system that has failed them.

"I partnered with Midi Health because me and all my friends my age were tired of wondering why we were all feeling so "off" from our energy to our emotions," said Schumer. "We felt we were going through something and had trouble understanding why. We felt like strangers in our own bodies. When I finally found Midi, it was the first time a doctor actually explained why I couldn't sleep, think straight or navigate my fluctuating emotions. It changed my life. We shouldn't have to be detectives to figure out our own hormones. You deserve to feel like yourself again. I've never felt better. I'm thinner. My hair is thicker. My skin is clear and I feel emotionally balanced. I got myself back but an even better version."

The campaign arrives as Midi continues to expand access to clinicians specifically trained in midlife health, a field historically underserved by traditional medicine. By naming overlooked symptoms and providing expert medical support, Midi empowers women to move from "whispered symptoms" to mainstream dialogue with access to insurance-covered care.

"For too long women have navigated the complexities of midlife in the shadows," said Melissa Waters, chief marketing officer of Midi Health. "With this campaign we are putting the conversation into the mainstream where it belongs. Our goal is to validate women's lived experiences, and ensure they know that specialized, accessible care is finally here. And importantly, we invite women to have a good laugh about the seemingly endless changes this phase of life brings."

To learn more or book an appointment, visit www.joinmidi.com.

Disclosure: Schumer is an investor in Midi Health.

Campaign Credits:

Creative Team: Midi Health's internal creative team

Media Agency: Obsessed Media

Director: Alice Mathias

Editor: Stacy Moon at Parallax

Production Company: Gifted Youth

Director of Photography: Tim Ives

About Midi Health

Midi Health is setting a new standard for healthcare. As the nation's fastest-growing women's telehealth company, Midi provides accessible, insurance-covered services in all 50 states – designed by world-class medical experts. Building on its leadership in perimenopause and menopause, Midi fills the critical health gaps women face at every age and life stage.

SOURCE Midi Health