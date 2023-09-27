Midi Health Raises $25M in Series A Funding Led by GV (Google Ventures) to Expand Access to Expert and Affordable Midlife Care for Women

The leading virtual clinic delivering insurance-covered, expert care for women perimenopause and menopause, Midi Health plans major expansion of national footprint

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midi Health , the emerging digital leader in women's midlife healthcare, today announced the close of a $25M Series A funding round led by GV (Google Ventures). Investors Frederique Dame and Cathy Friedman from GV are joined by current investors Felicis, Semper Virens, Icon, 25M and Operator Collective, bringing the company's total funding raised to date to $40M.

Dr. Mindy Goldman (Chief Clinical Officer, Midi Health), Cindy Gentry, Sharon Meers (Co-Founder, Midi Health), Dr. Kathleen Jordan (Chief Medical Officer, Midi Health), Frédérique Dame (General Partner, GV), Joanna Strober (Co-Founder and CEO, Midi Health), Cathy Friedman (Executive Venture Partner, GV)

In the year since the company officially launched to consumers, Midi Health has already helped tens of thousands of patients and provides care covered by all the major insurance carriers, expanding to 50 states by January 2024. The company will leverage the new capital to expand operations nationwide and to launch additional partnerships with some of the largest hospital systems in the country, as well as major U.S. employers. Midi Health recently announced a partnership with fertility benefits leader, Progyny, to bring midlife care to employers across the US. Current employer clients include Stanford University and ServiceNow, and agreements are in place with healthcare systems clients such as Lifepoint Health.

"Midi has seen meaningful traction since its launch and takes an innovative approach to address an unmet need for nearly half the global population," said Frederique Dame, General Partner at GV. "Midi's world-class executive and advisory team has decades of clinical and healthcare expertise and a vision for personalized, affordable, and accessible midlife care. GV is proud to back Midi as they modernize perimenopause and menopause care for women everywhere."

Every day in the U.S. 6,000 women hit menopause, which is defined as starting 12 months after a woman's last period. They reach that milestone, on average, at age 51, but perimenopause, the precursor to menopause, can occur much earlier. This lead-up period, when hormones can fluctuate wildly and symptoms may be at their worst and most unpredictable, lasts four to seven years. Symptoms, which may include hot flashes, insomnia, anxiety, depression, brain fog, memory loss, joint pain, and genitourinary problems, have a significant impact on women's quality of life and career growth. In fact, a recent Mayo Clinic study found that 15% of women cut back on hours or missed work entirely due to their symptoms, costing them about $1.8 billion a year in lost wages.

"It's clear that menopausal symptoms can derail women's lives. With far too few practitioners trained in managing menopause, women are underdiagnosed, undertreated, and underserved," said Midi Health CEO & Founder Joanna Strober. "Midi provides an insurance-covered solution that focuses on women's unique needs, closing a major gap in health access, quality, and equity."

To address that gap, Midi Health is rapidly expanding its team of clinicians trained in women's health. They complete a rigorous training program and participate in ongoing education overseen by world class experts in perimenopause and menopause. The result: A patient CSAT score averaging 95 percent.

Every Midi Health patient receives a personalized care plan based on her health history (including any history of breast and other female cancers), genetic risk factors, ethnicity, and race. Care plans are holistic, combining hormonal and non-hormonal prescription medications, behavior change coaching, evidence-based supplements, and integrative therapy recommendations.

For images, logos and B-Roll please visit: https://www.joinmidi.com/press-room .

About Midi Health

Midi Health is the leading virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women navigating midlife hormonal transition. Our treatment protocols are designed by world-class experts in perimenopause and menopause, and delivered by a team of compassionate clinicians highly trained in women's midlife health. Midi Health patients receive personalized care plans based on their unique symptoms and health history. Solutions include hormonal and non-hormonal medications, supplements, lifestyle coaching, and vital preventative health guidance. All services are covered by insurance, and conveniently accessible through telehealth visits and 24/7 messaging. With a patient satisfaction score of 95 percent, Midi Health is helping women reach their full potential in midlife and filling an immense gap in the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.joinmidi.com .

About GV

GV supports innovative founders moving the world forward. We invest across the life sciences, consumer, enterprise, crypto, climate, and frontier technology sectors. With Alphabet as a sole limited partner, GV operates on long time horizons and deals in decades, not rounds. Our operating partners support startups at the earliest stages of company-building across design, equity, diversity & inclusion, talent, and engineering. We also help startups interface with Google, providing unique access to the world's best technology and talent.

Launched as Google Ventures in 2009, GV has over $8 billion in assets under management and 400 active portfolio companies across North America and Europe. Notable investment outcomes include Uber, Nest, Slack, GitLab, Duo Security, Flatiron Health, Verve Therapeutics, and One Medical. GV is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Cambridge, New York, and London.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Stevens for Midi Health

Email: [email protected]; M: 213-200-9638

SOURCE Midi Health