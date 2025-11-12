Midland Debuts Most Advanced Emergency Radio Yet: The ER310PRO

Emergency Preparedness Starts Here: Midland's Best-Selling Radio Gets Major Upgrades Built for Today's Emergency Landscape

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland, a leader in two-way radio communication technology and emergency preparedness, today announced the ER310PRO Portable Emergency Crank Radio with Power Bank, its most advanced emergency weather radio to date. Building on the trusted performance of Midland's best-selling ER310 Emergency Crank Weather Radio, the ER310PRO introduces a powerful suite of upgrades.

The ER310PRO delivers real-time, life-saving NOAA weather alerts and serves as a vital lifeline when power and cell service are down.

These enhancements are essential tools for modern preparation. With new features like Bluetooth® streaming, a first for Midland emergency radios, extended battery life, and flexible power options, the ER310PRO is built to meet the demands of life-threatening emergencies. Whether you're navigating a storm, evacuating, or adventuring off-grid, this device ensures you stay informed, powered, and ready, before, during, and after an event.

"As severe weather events become more frequent and unpredictable, access to reliable emergency communication is more critical than ever," said Jeremy Pensick, Chief Executive Officer at Midland. "The ER310 has long been our best-selling emergency radio, and with the ER310PRO, we've built on everything users love while introducing major upgrades that offer even greater protection and versatility. This launch marks a leap forward in preparedness technology, as now more than ever, dependable communication is essential."

Key Features of the ER310PRO:

NOAA Weather Alerts: Receive real-time emergency notifications from the National Weather Service, whether it's a hurricane, wildfire, or tornado, users can act quickly and stay ahead of danger.

Receive real-time emergency notifications from the National Weather Service, whether it's a hurricane, wildfire, or tornado, users can act quickly and stay ahead of danger. Bluetooth® Streaming : Enables seamless streaming from mobile devices, allowing access to news, emergency broadcasts, or music, even when traditional communication channels are down.

: Enables seamless streaming from mobile devices, allowing access to news, emergency broadcasts, or music, even when traditional communication channels are down. Power Bank: Fast, bidirectional charging for phones, tablets and other essential devices during power outages.

Fast, bidirectional charging for phones, tablets and other essential devices during power outages. Extended Battery Life: Over 200 hours of radio use ensures long-lasting performance through multi-day emergencies or adventures. Its upgraded lithium-ion battery offers three times the power of the original ER310, ensuring even greater reliability when it matters most.

Over 200 hours of radio use ensures long-lasting performance through multi-day emergencies or adventures. Its upgraded lithium-ion battery offers three times the power of the original ER310, ensuring even greater reliability when it matters most. Multiple Power Options: Stay powered no matter the situation with 3 reliable recharge methods: USB-C for fast charging, a solar panel that recharges the internal lithium-ion battery using direct sunlight, and a built-in hand crank for quick power boosts when you're off-grid or without access to electricity.

With new features that keep users even more informed, powered, and connected, it's the ideal emergency radio to keep at home, in your go-bag, or on-the-move.

Additional features include a powerful Cree® LED flashlight with SOS strobe to signal for help, an ultrasonic dog whistle to assist search and rescue teams, AM/FM radio access for regional and national news, a large backlit LCD screen for easy readability, and a headphone jack for private listening. The ER310PRO includes a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, USB-C charging cable and a removeable lanyard strap.

Available now for $99.99. For more information or to purchase, please visit www.midlandusa.com.

About Midland

A leader in communication solutions for over 50 years, Midland has transformed the way people stay connected. From introducing the first CB radios in the United States to being at the forefront of two-way radios, as well as weather and emergency alert technology, the company is committed to innovation, safety, reliability and efficiency. Located in Kansas City, the heart of the Midwest, Midland's easy-to-use radios ensure exceptional communication access for everyone, keeping families, friends, and professionals connected, while their top-of-the-line weather and emergency radios empower preparedness during critical situations. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com.

SOURCE Midland