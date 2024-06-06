Midland Honored With 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Award for Student Safety Innovation

Midland's MB400 Business Radio receives prestigious international recognition for Best Technology Solution for Student Safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland, the leader in two-way radio communication technology, today announced that its MB400 Business Radio has been selected as winner of the "Best Technology Solution for Student Safety" award in the sixth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

"In an emergency, increasingly more commonplace, communication is key safeguarding school campuses and Midland's user-friendly, push to talk two-way radio helps ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff, while minimizing critical time spent grappling with complex technology. Cellphones aren't always reliable, and service might be spotty across the entire span of a campus," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Whether it's a natural disaster, a health crisis, or any type of threat to student safety, Midland's advanced radio technology recognizes that effective learning hinges on putting students' safety first - and succeeds."

The MB400 Business Radio is a comprehensive solution for reliable communication and emergency preparedness to aid in student safety. Midland's most powerful business band radio to-date, the MB400 is a waterproof, industrial-grade handheld two-way radio that enables clear, crisp, and continuous communication for all-day safety, no matter the environment.

"It's truly an honor to have the MB400 recognized by such a prestigious organization within the education tech space," said Dan Schwartz, CEO of Midland. "Whether our radios are being used for daily classroom communications or more chaotic times such as drop off and pickup, the MB400 empowers educators and support staff to communicate and coordinate in real-time while monitoring student movements, ensuring their safety and security throughout the day."

Pre-programmed with 16 channels, the MB400 can be custom programmed to fit the needs of campuses. The radio is also equipped with built-in NOAA Weather Alert and Weather Scan technology, so schools are alerted as soon as a severe weather watch or emergency warning is issued. These alerts can provide schools with the advanced notice needed for everyone to seek shelter, evacuate, or react according to the situation. With four Watts of power, the MB400 can operate on campuses as large as 300,000 square feet and 30 floors. The push-to-talk technology optimizes communication to facilitate faster emergency response times.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

About Midland

A leader in communication solutions for over 50 years, Midland transforms the way people connect. From introducing the first CB radios in the United States to being at the forefront of two-way radios, weather and emergency alert technology, the company is committed to innovation, safety, reliability, and efficiency. Located in Kansas City, the heart of the Midwest, Midland's easy-to-use radios ensure exceptional communication access for everyone, keeping families, friends, and professionals connected, while their top-of-the-line weather and emergency radios empower preparedness during critical situations. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Midland