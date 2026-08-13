Midland Industries Appoints Mark Roszkowski as Chief Executive Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland Industries ("Midland"), a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading provider of fittings, valves, flow control, hose, and related connection products, announced today the appointment of Mark Roszkowski as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Roszkowski brings extensive sales, operations, and executive leadership experience, with a track record of building and scaling businesses across multiple industries. His background spans engineering, finance, sales, and executive leadership, and includes strengthening go-to-market strategies, driving growth and operational effectiveness, and building high-performing teams.

Midland has established a strong foundation through its broad product portfolio, expanding customer reach, and customer-focused value proposition. As CEO, Mr. Roszkowski will focus on accelerating the company's growth strategy, strengthening operational execution, and continuing to invest in the people, capabilities, and partnerships that support Midland's customers.

"Mark is an accomplished leader with the experience, commercial orientation, and operational discipline to help Midland continue building on its established foundation," said Alex Funk, Managing Director at Gemspring Capital. "His ability to scale organizations in partnership with teams at all levels makes him well suited to guide Midland through its next phase of growth."

"I am honored to join Midland Industries and grateful for the opportunity to lead a business with such a strong reputation, talented team, and customer-first culture," said Mr. Roszkowski. "I look forward to working closely with the Midland team, our customers, and our partners to build on the company's momentum and continue creating long-term value."

About Midland Industries

Midland Industries, based in Kansas City, MO, is a value-added distributor of fittings, valves, hose, clamps, and related products for a wide variety of manufacturing, plumbing, utilities, HVAC, fluid power, and other general industrial end markets. Since its founding in 1919, Midland has provided mission-critical parts for a diverse set of applications and has been a crucial supply chain partner to customers across the industrial ecosystem. Midland markets 37,000 products and serves customers from its 11 facilities across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.midlandindustries.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Funk

[email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital