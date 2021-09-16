Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School Announced to Break Ground

MIDLAND, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Pennsylvania's newest public high school will officially break ground during a ceremony on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 10 a.m.

With education for sustainable development at the core of its mission and vision, Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School is part of a community-wide revitalization effort to reclaim and repurpose underutilized properties. Located on a site once occupied by Midland’s historic steel industry, MITCS seeks to serve as a model for larger redevelopment efforts and support environmental justice goals for ensuring equitable development in underserved communities.

Set to open in the fall of 2022, Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School will provide students in grades 9 through 12 the chance to pursue areas of personal interest and tackle real-life projects to prepare them for a world of opportunity. MITCS will allow students to fulfill state requirements for a high school diploma while also earning certifications, licensing, apprenticeships, and even associates degrees in trades, technology, and other fields of endeavor. Students will graduate prepared to enter the workforce or continue on through post-secondary education or training. As a public charter school, MITCS will provide its services and programming tuition-free to Pennsylvania students.

Courses of study at MITCS will include: Petrochemical Studies, Gaming and Simulations, Safety Engineering, Transportation and Logistics, American Enterprise and Global Studies, Aviation Technology, Sustainable Water, and Healthcare Innovations. MITCS will be organized through four interconnected and collaborative academies which will be announced at the groundbreaking ceremony during special presentations by prominent local developer Charles J. Betters, transportation magnate Pat Gallagher of PGT Trucking, and famed forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht.

Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School will rise from a fully reclamated former brownfield site on South 12th Street at Innovation Way in Midland, a mecca of cutting-edge learning.

There will be no on-site parking except for TV trucks.

Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School (MITCS) is a new public high school set to open in September of 2022. Located in Midland, PA (Beaver County) MITCS will provide students with the opportunity to earn their high school diploma while also pursuing certifications, licensing, and associate degrees in high-tech fields and the skilled trades. As a tuition-free public school, MITCS is open for enrollment to any student residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.mitcharterschool.org.

