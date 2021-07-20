Midland National Life Insurance Company Named to 2021 Ward's Top 50 List

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland National® Life Insurance Company (Midland National) has been named to the 2021 Ward's 50® list of top performing life-health insurance companies.

"We recognize Midland National Life Insurance Company for outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance over a five-year period," said Jeff Rieder, partner and head of Ward Group. "In selecting the Ward's 50, we analyze the financial performance of nearly 700 life-health insurance companies, identifying the 50 companies that pass financial stability requirements and demonstrate the ability to grow while maintaining strong capital positions and underwriting results."

Ward Group is the leader of benchmarking and best practices services for the insurance industry. Since 1991, the firm has analyzed the financial performance of nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies and more than 700 life-health insurance companies based in the U.S. Top performers in each segment are identified based on objective data and subjective quality measures.

"We're honored to once again be among Ward's top life-health insurance companies in the U.S.," said Steve Palmitier, president and chief operating officer of the life division for Midland National. "Being named to this list is a testimony to the dedication of our employees who display incredible commitment to our customers."

Midland National is a life insurance industry leader due to its financial strength, commitment to stability, innovation, and dedicated customer service. Midland National is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and has earned an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best, a large third-party independent reporting and rating company that rates an insurance company on the basis of the company's financial strength, operating performance, and ability to meet its ongoing obligations to policyowners. This rating is the second highest out of 15 categories and was affirmed by A.M. Best for Midland National as part Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. on August 19, 2020.

About Midland National Life Insurance

Founded as Dakota Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1906, Midland National has protected families and preserved legacies for generations. Midland National is one of the leading insurance companies in the United States. Midland National is a member of Sammons Financial Group, a subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. With its annuity division in West Des Moines, Iowa, and its life insurance operations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Midland National operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia through its 12,000 licensed sales professionals. For more information, click here.

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life's moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons® Corporate Markets); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; and Sammons Institutional Group® (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®). Together, we offer today's most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

SOURCE Midland National Life Insurance Company