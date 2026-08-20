Midland Unveils its First-Ever Wireless Bluetooth®-Enabled Microphone for Cable-Free MicroMobile® GMRS Communication

MXT295 PRO Adds Intercom Capability, IP67 Durability, and Expanded Connectivity to Support Off-Roaders, Overlanders, SXS Riders, and Farmers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland, a leader in two-way radio communication technology, today expanded its suite of Next-Generation MicroMobile® radios with the launch of the MXT295 PRO 15-Watt MicroMobile®. Featuring the first-ever wireless Bluetooth®-enabled microphone from Midland, it delivers smooth, cable-free communication in and out of the vehicle. Built with an upgraded form factor and backed by the trusted quality Midland customers expect, the MXT295 PRO introduces a new era of wireless capability to the brand's popular MicroMobile® product line.

MXT295 PRO

Engineered for tough real-world use, the MXT295 PRO combines a dependable 15 Watts of power with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, making it ideal for open-air vehicles, loud SXS cabins, and harsh outdoor conditions. Featuring 22 standard GMRS channels, 28 pre-programmed privacy code channels, 99 PC-programmable channels, Bluetooth® headset and accessory compatibility, advanced PA functionality and intercom capability, it's designed to perform wherever the trail or field leads.

"Introducing Bluetooth® capability is a major milestone for Midland, especially as we continue expanding our popular MicroMobile® line," said Jeremy Pensick, CEO at Midland. "The MXT295 PRO delivers that signature MicroMobile® quality our customers rely on, now completely cable free so you don't have to be tethered to the head unit. Our commitment to innovation that fits our customers' needs is clear and this next gen is smarter, stronger, and more flexible than ever before."

Key Features of the MXT295 PRO:

Wireless Bluetooth ® -Enabled Microphone: Provides powerful, reliable communication without the hassle of cables. Users can communicate clearly and dependably, whether in the driver's seat or operating outside the vehicle.

® Provides powerful, reliable communication without the hassle of cables. Users can communicate clearly and dependably, whether in the driver's seat or operating outside the vehicle. Bluetooth® Headset and Accessory Compatibility: Compatible with most Bluetooth® headsets and accessories such as a Bluetooth® PTT button to make communication more seamless in loud environments.

Compatible with most Bluetooth® headsets and accessories such as a Bluetooth® PTT button to make communication more seamless in loud environments. Intercom Capability : A new wired intercom jack for in‑vehicle communication, delivering clear, noise‑reduced audio, perfect for loud SXS riders, traveling families, and equipment operators who need an easy way to stay connected in high-noise environments.

: A new wired intercom jack for in‑vehicle communication, delivering clear, noise‑reduced audio, perfect for loud SXS riders, traveling families, and equipment operators who need an easy way to stay connected in high-noise environments. Heavy-Duty Design: Made to withstand mud, dust and rain, the MXT295 PRO is protected by an IP67 waterproof and dustproof body that stands up to unpredictable conditions. Whether on trails, job sites, or farmland, users can rely on its durability.

Made to withstand mud, dust and rain, the MXT295 PRO is protected by an IP67 waterproof and dustproof body that stands up to unpredictable conditions. Whether on trails, job sites, or farmland, users can rely on its durability. PA Functionality: Adventure can get loud, and the built-in PA function allows for clear communication for SXS riders and adventurers in high activity environments.

The MXT295 PRO delivers reliable communication with upgraded features that help keep users safe and connected, even in rural areas with fast-changing weather conditions. Designed with user feedback in mind, it offers Bluetooth® headset compatibility and enhanced durability for SXS riders, off-roaders, overlanders, and farmers alike. Backed by Midland's three-year warranty, US-based customer support and decades of communication leadership, the MXT295 PRO is built to perform, no matter the conditions.

The MXT295 PRO will make its public debut at the Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion, one of the nation's premier gatherings for Jeep enthusiasts and off-road adventurers, taking place August 20-22. Attendees can visit Midland at Booth #50 for an exclusive first look at the company's newest MicroMobile® radio, experience the innovative wireless Bluetooth®-enabled microphone firsthand, and learn how the MXT295 PRO is redefining communication on and off the trail.

Customers can purchase the MXT295 PRO 15-Watt MicroMobile® for $299.99. For more information or to purchase, please visit www.midlandusa.com.

About Midland

A leader in communication solutions for over 50 years, Midland has transformed the way people stay connected. From introducing the first CB radios in the United States to being at the forefront of two-way radios, as well as weather and emergency alert technology, the company is committed to innovation, safety, reliability and efficiency. Located in Kansas City, the heart of the Midwest, Midland's easy-to-use radios ensure exceptional communication access for everyone, keeping families, friends, and professionals connected, while their top-of-the-line weather and emergency radios empower preparedness during critical situations. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com.

SOURCE Midland