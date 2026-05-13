Midland Introduces CLIPTALK®: The Company's First Wearable Mini Walkie Talkie for Seamless Communication

Innovative Design Delivering Freedom, Clarity, and Convenience for Both Work and Play

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland, leader in communication technology trusted for quality and reliability, announces CLIPTALK, the company's first wearable mini walkie talkie designed to transform how people connect on the job and on-the-go. Compact, lightweight and designed for simplicity, CLIPTALK eliminates the wires and bulk of traditional radios, delivering crystal-clear communication in a device smaller than your palm.

Midland's CLIPTALK

Built for industries where coordination is critical (restaurants, retail, event production, sports, and outdoor recreation), CLIPTALK combines portability with advanced features like Automatic Noise Canceling (ANC), hands-free voice activation, and mobile app integration, setting a new standard for communication and performance. CLIPTALK is also perfect for families and everyday users who want an easy way to stay connected during road trips, theme park visits, camping adventures, or even around the neighborhood.

"CLIPTALK is not just a new product, it's a breakthrough in two-way communication," said Jeremy Pensick, CEO of Midland. "Midland is setting an industry standard launching a trusted wearable walkie talkie that delivers sharp audio in a form factor so lightweight, you'll forget you're wearing it. This innovation opens doors for individuals looking for simplicity and reliability."

In conjunction with its launch, CLIPTALK was named Safety Product of the Year in the 2026 Outdoor Innovation Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores CLIPTALK's purpose-built design for outdoor users, delivering clear, consistent communication in remote environments.

"CLIPTALK has performed exceptionally well in challenging outdoor environments. It translates perfectly across multiple fishing scenarios from bass fishing over engine noise to fly‑fishing rafts, where guides can clearly communicate even as rapids rage around them," shared David Brosham, a fly fisher.

Ultra-Portable, Wearable Design

CLIPTALK introduces a new era of mobility in communication. At just two inches long and weighing less than an ounce, it's smaller than your palm, yet powerful enough to keep users connected. Its 360-degree swivel clip attaches to collars, shirts, lanyards or badges, ensuring instant access without the need for bulky belt units or tangled wires.

Crystal-Clear Audio in Any Environment

Noise is inevitable in busy environments, but CLIPTALK ensures your message is always heard. Equipped with Automatic Noise Canceling (ANC) technology, it filters out background sounds, so conversations remain clear even in loud settings. Each unit includes an ergonomically designed earpiece for private conversations, allowing users to speak discreetly without disturbing guests or crowds. With 121 privacy codes, CLIPTALK also minimizes interruptions, ensuring secure and focused communication.

Power and Performance You Can Count On

CLIPTALK is built for endurance and reliability. It offers a robust range of up to one mile, making it ideal for venues and outdoor spaces. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery delivers up to eight hours of continuous use and with rapid USB-C charging, you can power up in an hour.

With 22 license-free FRS channels ready to use out-of-the-box, CLIPTALK eliminates regulatory hurdles and setup delays, making it a true plug-and-play solution. Plus, it works seamlessly with Midland's existing walkie talkies, creating a powerful product ecosystem that delivers flexibility and scalability for businesses and individuals who trust the brand.

Smart Features for Work and Play

Beyond its hardware, CLIPTALK integrates smart features to simplify workflows. Voice-Activation VOX automatically transmits your voice, keeping you hands free during critical tasks. And for the first time ever, Midland is launching a mobile app alongside CLIPTALK, giving users control over their communication. Through the app, users can fine-tune VOX sensitivity, manage privacy codes, set channel groups, and customize settings to fit their lifestyle. This integration marks a significant milestone for Midland, bridging hardware and software to deliver personalization.

CLIPTALK is Midland's first-ever wearable-style radio and a significant evolution in the company's product lineup. It's designed to meet the growing demand for safer, more convenient communication in fast-paced environments. Its impact goes beyond the workplace, CLIPTALK brings the same reliability and simplicity to various levels of recreational activities and sports.

By combining portability, durability and smart features, CLIPTALK sets a new benchmark for what two-way communication can be. Jennifer Wilson, Owner of Spice Village, added, "Midland's CLIPTALK units have been outstanding to use in our shop. Not having to worry about a cord running from the earpiece to the walkie talkie has truly been a game changer. Eliminating issues with cords constantly getting caught on doorknobs or register drawers alone makes these units the best product we've used."

Availability

CLIPTALK will be available starting May 13, 2026, in two-pack and six-pack configurations, including radios, detachable swivel clips, ergonomic earpieces, USB-C charging cable, a multi-unit charger (six-pack only), and a two-year warranty.

Midland will be debuting CLIPTALK at the National Restaurant Show (booth #5675), May 16-19.

Customers can purchase the CLIPTALK two-pack for $109.99 and a six-pack for $329.99 through midlandusa.com/pages/cliptalk.

About Midland

A leader in communication solutions for over 50 years, Midland has transformed the way people stay connected. From introducing the first CB radios in the United States to being at the forefront of two-way radios, as well as weather and emergency alert technology, the company is committed to innovation, safety, reliability and efficiency. Located in Kansas City, the heart of the Midwest, Midland's easy-to-use radios ensure exceptional communication access for everyone, keeping families, friends, and professionals connected, while their top-of-the-line weather and emergency radios empower preparedness during critical situations. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com.

SOURCE Midland