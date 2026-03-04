Midmark RTLS Introduces a Smarter Hybrid Approach to RTLS with BLE and Wireless IR

At HIMSS 2026, Midmark RTLS will showcase a smarter, simplified future-proof approach to location-based solutions.

VERSAILLES, Ohio, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midmark RTLS, a leading real-time locating system (RTLS) technology provider focused on clinical workflow solutions and data insights that improve the delivery of care, today announced expanded capabilities and market momentum around its Hybrid BLE/IR Sensory Network—a unified RTLS platform designed to eliminate the traditional tradeoff between scalable visibility and precision automation. The company will showcase the Hybrid Sensory Network at HIMSS 2026, hosting one-on-one conversations in its dedicated Meeting Room, where Midmark RTLS experts will discuss a smarter, simpler approach to hybrid RTLS and right-sized deployment strategies.

Midmark RTLS Hybrid BLE/IR Sensory Network deployed in an acute care patient room, delivering enterprise-wide visibility through BLE and room-certain precision via wireless IR to support clinical automation workflows.

Healthcare organizations need RTLS solutions that deliver both scale and certainty—without added complexity or cost. Midmark's hybrid RTLS approach provides the best of both worlds: broad, facility-wide visibility powered by Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and room- or bed-level certainty enabled by interoperable Wireless Infrared (IR) technology.

Building on its BLE Sensory Network foundation, Midmark combines near-room, campus-wide BLE visibility with wireless IR precision within a single CareFlow RTLS ecosystem of solutions. By bridging these technologies, health systems gain enterprise-wide location intelligence for asset tracking and staff duress, while enabling automation of workflows that depend on room-level certainty, including nurse call automation, patient flow and delivering location intelligence to Epic and other EMRs.

"Healthcare leaders shouldn't have to choose between enterprise-wide visibility and room-certain automation—they need both," said HT Snowday, senior director for Midmark RTLS. "Our Hybrid Sensory Network uses BLE as a scalable foundation and adds wireless IR precision only where it matters most. The result is a right-sized RTLS strategy that supports immediate operational gains today and advanced clinical automation tomorrow."

About Midmark RTLS

Midmark RTLS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Midmark Corporation, provides healthcare facilities with clinical workflow solutions and data insights using real-time locating system (RTLS) technology. Since its inception in 1988, more than 1,100 hospitals, clinics and oncology centers have used Midmark RTLS to enhance the patient experience and support the delivery of high-quality care. With solutions for patient flow, staff safety, asset tracking and automated contact tracing, Midmark CareFlow RTLS helps improve communication and productivity to increase resource utilization and decrease waste. To learn more about Midmark CareFlow RTLS, its technology, client successes, and how it can assist your facility, visit midmarkRTLS.com.

About Midmark

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation designs seamless clinical care experiences that millions of medical, dental and veterinary visits depend on every day. The company develops and manufactures a comprehensive ecosystem of products and solutions that harmonize space, technology and clinical workflow. Midmark is headquartered in Versailles, Ohio, which is also home to its Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and largest manufacturing facility. The company operates five additional U.S. locations and maintains subsidiaries in the United States, India and Italy. To learn more, visit midmark.com.

