Midmark RTLS launches BLE Sensory Network for smarter, scalable RTLS

New Plug-In BLE Sensors provide a faster, more cost-effective path to facility-wide RTLS coverage with near-room location precision.

VERSAILLES, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midmark RTLS, a leading real-time locating system (RTLS) technology provider focused on clinical workflow solutions and data insights that improve the delivery of care, today announced the official availability of the Midmark RTLS Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Sensory Network, a scalable, easy-to-deploy solution designed to help health systems rapidly achieve near-room location precision for staff, patients and equipment. This simplified approach delivers both facility-wide coverage and a future-ready foundation that can scale with operational and clinical needs.

Clinical staff use Midmark CareFlow Asset Tracking powered by the new BLE Sensory Network to enable near-room location visibility that supports staff safety, workflow efficiency and smarter care delivery. A clinician transports infusion pumps through a healthcare facility using Midmark CareFlow Asset Tracking and BLE technology, delivering near-room location precision to improve medical equipment visibility and utilization.

Building on Midmark's support for leveraging BLE-capable wireless access points, the Midmark RTLS BLE Sensory Network enables real-time locating services through easily-installed Plug-In BLE Sensors, reducing complexity and accelerating results. Designed as an enterprise-wide platform—not a point solution—the Midmark RTLS BLE Sensory Network allows healthcare organizations to implement RTLS quickly, without costly infrastructure investments, while maintaining the flexibility to expand coverage and precision-driven location capabilities.

"Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to improve staff safety, optimize asset utilization and do more with limited resources," said HT Snowday, senior director for Midmark RTLS. "Midmark CareFlow RTLS powered by BLE removes traditional deployment barriers and gives facilities a faster, more practical path to facility-wide RTLS coverage, delivering immediate value today while laying the groundwork for precision-driven workflows tomorrow through a smarter hybrid RTLS strategy."

Plug In to Smarter Visibility

Designed to support critical use cases such as asset tracking and staff duress, Midmark RTLS BLE technology delivers a streamlined deployment model that balances precision, scalability and cost-effectiveness. By enabling near-room accuracy across clinical environments, the solution helps organizations gain actionable insights while supporting safer, more efficient care delivery.

Key benefits of Midmark BLE include:

Fast, cost-effective deployment with Plug-In BLE Sensors that support facility-wide RTLS coverage with minimal disruption.

with Plug-In BLE Sensors that support facility-wide RTLS coverage with minimal disruption. Near-room location precision for staff, patients and equipment with 3–5 meter accuracy.

for staff, patients and equipment with 3–5 meter accuracy. Faster time to value through lower costs and rapid implementation.

through lower costs and rapid implementation. Scalable by design to start with critical use cases like asset tracking and/or staff duress and expand as operational needs evolve.

to start with critical use cases like asset tracking and/or staff duress and expand as operational needs evolve. Built for today, ready for tomorrow with a future-forward, extensible architecture.

The Midmark RTLS BLE Sensory Network is now commercially available and can be deployed as part of a broader Midmark RTLS strategy to support smarter, more connected healthcare environments.

A Future-Forward, Scalable Foundation for Facility-Wide Visibility and Precision-Driven Workflows

The launch of the Midmark RTLS BLE Sensory Network also marks a foundational step toward hybrid locating. Midmark's BLE/IR Hybrid Sensory Network, now available in limited early release, combines BLE near-room accuracy with wired or wireless infrared (IR) technology for room-certain precision that supports advanced use cases.

By supporting both scalable locating and precision automation on a single platform, this hybrid architecture is designed to replace fragmented, single-purpose RTLS deployments with one cohesive, enterprise-ready system. This approach enables facility-wide visibility while selectively adding room-level accuracy to support advanced use cases such as nurse call automation, patient flow and delivering location intelligence to the EMR.

Built on the principle of RTLS simplified, this approach gives health systems a flexible path forward—deploying the capabilities they need today while remaining ready to adopt higher-precision use cases over time, without switching vendors or replacing existing infrastructure.

To learn more about Midmark BLE and BLE/IR Hybrid Locating, visit midmarkRTLS.com.

About Midmark RTLS

Midmark RTLS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Midmark Corporation, provides healthcare facilities with clinical workflow solutions and data insights using real-time locating system (RTLS) technology. Since its inception in 1988, more than 1,100 hospitals, clinics and oncology centers have used Midmark CareFlow RTLS to enhance the patient experience and support the delivery of high-quality care. With solutions for patient flow, staff safety, asset tracking and automated contact tracing, Midmark CareFlow RTLS helps improve communication and productivity to increase resource utilization and decrease waste. To learn more about Midmark RTLS, its technology, client successes, and how it can assist your facility, visit midmarkRTLS.com.

About Midmark

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation designs seamless clinical care experiences that millions of medical, dental and veterinary visits depend on every day. The company develops and manufactures a comprehensive ecosystem of products and solutions that harmonize space, technology and clinical workflow. Midmark is headquartered in Versailles, Ohio, which is also home to its Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and largest manufacturing facility. The company operates five additional U.S. locations and maintains subsidiaries in the United States, India and Italy. To learn more, visit midmark.com.

Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

SOURCE Midmark RTLS