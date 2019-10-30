MIDMRKT CIO Forum - Vendor Excellence Award Winners - Fall 2019
Oct 30, 2019, 14:24 ET
TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIDMRKT Suite announced the winners of their Fall 2019 "Vendor Excellence" awards at the MIDMRKT CIO Forum, held on October 27th – 29th in Tucson, Arizona. The awards recognize leading solution providers for their collaboration, strategic influence, and technical innovation across the midmarket.
Winners and finalists include:
- Best MIDMRKT Solution, Software Mimecast Finalists: @RISK Technologies, Freshworks, Morphisec, Scale Computing
- Best MIDMRKT Solution, Service: Call One Finalists: INVISR, NeuEon, vMOX
- Best MIDMRKT CIO Forum Newcomer: Freshworks Finalists: Code42, Druva, INVISR, NeuEon
- Best MIDMRKT Strategy, Select Sponsor: Darktrace Finalists: Arctic Wolf, eSentire, Freshworks, Synoptek
- Best MIDMRKT Strategy, Elite Sponsor: @RISK Technologies Finalists: Mimecast, Morphisec, Scale Computing
- Best in Show | CIO Choice: @RISK Technologies Finalists: Mimecast, Morphisec, Scale Computing
"The companies working in this space really understand the incredible opportunity that exists in the midmarket," said Charles Badoian, CEO of MIDMRKT Suite. "We are proud to honor our innovative and dedicated sponsors."
The MIDMRKT CIO Forum brought together 120 midmarket IT executives and 50 solution providers for three days of sharing, learning, and networking.
MIDMRKT Suite is dedicated to serving midmarket IT executives and solution providers through events and online services centered around thoughtful engagements, strategic resources, and a trusted community. We strategically position midmarket companies with leading and emerging solution providers to form successful partnerships and overcome business challenges. Attendees of our events and members of our online community are vetted by our team, ensuring the value and exclusivity of the community.
