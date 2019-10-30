MIDMRKT CIO Forum - Vendor Excellence Award Winners - Fall 2019

Best MIDMRKT Solution, Software Mimecast Finalists : @RISK Technologies, Freshworks, Morphisec, Scale Computing

Mimecast : @RISK Technologies, Freshworks, Morphisec, Scale Computing Best MIDMRKT Solution, Service: Call One Finalists : INVISR, NeuEon, vMOX

Call One : INVISR, NeuEon, vMOX Best MIDMRKT CIO Forum Newcomer: Freshworks Finalists : Code42, Druva, INVISR, NeuEon

Freshworks : Code42, Druva, INVISR, NeuEon Best MIDMRKT Strategy, Select Sponsor: Darktrace Finalists : Arctic Wolf, eSentire, Freshworks, Synoptek

Darktrace : Arctic Wolf, eSentire, Freshworks, Synoptek Best MIDMRKT Strategy, Elite Sponsor: @RISK Technologies Finalists : Mimecast, Morphisec, Scale Computing

@RISK Technologies : Mimecast, Morphisec, Scale Computing Best in Show | CIO Choice: @RISK Technologies Finalists: Mimecast, Morphisec, Scale Computing

"The companies working in this space really understand the incredible opportunity that exists in the midmarket," said Charles Badoian, CEO of MIDMRKT Suite. "We are proud to honor our innovative and dedicated sponsors."

The MIDMRKT CIO Forum brought together 120 midmarket IT executives and 50 solution providers for three days of sharing, learning, and networking.

MIDMRKT Suite is dedicated to serving midmarket IT executives and solution providers through events and online services centered around thoughtful engagements, strategic resources, and a trusted community. We strategically position midmarket companies with leading and emerging solution providers to form successful partnerships and overcome business challenges. Attendees of our events and members of our online community are vetted by our team, ensuring the value and exclusivity of the community.

CONTACT: Sean Turgeon sturgeon@midmrkt.com

SOURCE MIDMRKT Suite