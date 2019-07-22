MIDMRKT CIO Forum Announces New Advisory Board Members and CIO Excellence Award

MARATHON, Fla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIDMRKT Suite welcomes two new Advisory Board members to the group of 10 CIOs that currently sit on the board. The MIDMRKT Advisory Board is comprised of IT executives who are thought leaders in the midmarket. Their insight provides invaluable experience about the state of the industry, current trends, and future needs. With their guidance, the MIDMRKT CIO Forum continues to provide innovative, productive, engaging, and valuable experiences across varying marketplace changes and shifting economic dynamics.

The two IT executives joining the Advisory Board are Mary Holler, VP & CIO, Integer Holdings and Brendan Lutz, Senior Director, Information Systems, Blue Apron.

President & COO, Katherine Busey says, "We are looking forward to Mary's strategic guidance and IT leadership experience on the Advisory Board." She continues to say, "Brendan Lutz will bring an innovative approach to the Board that will be refreshing and valuable."

Mary Holler is an executive with proven results in leadership, strategic planning, organizational design, and enterprise transformations. Her extensive global experience coupled with a consultative approach, has helped companies leverage information and technology to attain strategic business goals while appropriately managing costs. Working collaboratively with other business leaders and executives, Mary has developed long-term business plans that support a Company's vision and fulfill business objectives such as increased revenues, improved customer loyalty, making quality a competitive advantage, optimized productivity and cost, and many others.

Mary stated, "The opportunity to be a part of such a strong team of IT executives and help drive the strategic direction of an event focused on my peers and partners is exciting. I'm looking forward to contributing to a fantastic community."

Over the past 10 years, Brendan has led large scale Information Technology teams, directed infrastructure builds for over 1 million sq ft of office and fulfillment space, and continually pushed boundaries by challenging the status quo of technology in general business settings, food manufacturing, and fulfillment practices. Since July 2014, Brendan has led the Information Systems department for Blue Apron, Inc., where he oversees the global Technical Infrastructure and IT teams.

Brendan stated, "One of the things I'm most proud of at Blue Apron is our culture of exploring, innovating, and adopting new technology quickly. This approach has strengthened our company, our people, and our product offerings. I'm looking forward to bringing these same practices to the MIDMRKT community."

MIDMRKT Suite is now receiving nominations for the 2019 CIO Excellence Award, which will be announced at the MIDMRKT CIO Forum on October 29th, 2019. This distinguished award honors strategic and innovative IT executives who have successfully partnered with leading solution providers to drive success across the business. Nominated candidates complete an application, which is reviewed and scored by a panel of IT peers.

Previous winners include:

Jeff Young , Former CIO, Haynes International

About MIDMRKT Suite:

MIDMRKT Suite provides a year-round experience for IT Executives and Solution Providers, building a nucleus of engagement, resources and connections. A significant factor in the success of MIDMRKT Suite is the high-quality, exclusive, and personal experience we provide to our executives and partners. Attendees of the MIDMRKT Forum and members of MIDMRKT Connect, are curated by our team, ensuring the value and exclusivity of the community.

