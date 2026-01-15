LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midnight Foundation has chosen Bloomsbury Money as its exclusive partner for foreign exchange, cross-border payments, and employee debit cards. This long-term alliance connects the privacy-focused world of Midnight's Privacy Enhanced blockchain technology to ensure Smart Compliance with the robust financial infrastructure provided by Bloomsbury.

The Midnight Foundation operates globally and requires a financial partner capable of keeping pace with its innovation. Bloomsbury Money, an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) known for serving complex international sectors, fills this role. Through Bloomsbury's multi-currency accounts and card services, Midnight can now manage its workforce and global vendors without the friction often faced by Web3 organizations.

Crucially, this partnership is built on a foundation of Smart Compliance. Bloomsbury Money adheres to the highest levels of compliance and transaction monitoring. This ensures that while Midnight benefits from rapid cross-border payments, every transaction meets strict regulatory standards.

Fahmi Syed, President of the Midnight Foundation, noted that finding a partner who understood both their operational needs, the need for rational privacy and the regulatory landscape was vital to ensure Smart Compliance.

"We have a global team building the future of real-world privacy," said Syed. "We need partners who understand our needs and direction, Bloomsbury Money understands our industry. They support us with the speed and reliability we need to pay our people and vendors, they also understand the power of Midnight and how our network will provide rational privacy to all stablecoin transactions as part of their Midnight integration"

For Bloomsbury Money, this partnership validates their mission to provide sophisticated financial rails to innovative industries via key stablecoin and the Midnight Network.

"We built Bloomsbury to help businesses that are pushing boundaries," said Michael Siwek of Bloomsbury Money. "Midnight is doing critical work in data privacy. We are proud to provide the payment infrastructure that lets them focus on their technology with Smart Compliance, knowing their financial operations are compliant and secure."

The collaboration represents a long-term synergy between two firms dedicated to empowering users—one through data sovereignty, the other through financial efficiency.

Manu Choudhary of Bloomsbury Money echoed the sentiment: "The synergy is evident. Midnight tackles blockchain privacy challenges; we streamline global capital for innovators. Our rigorous monitoring ensures safe scaling, it's a enduring alliance built on empowering businesses with greater asset autonomy."

About Midnight Foundation The Midnight Foundation is dedicated to the development and adoption of the Midnight network, a data privacy preserving blockchain that safeguards sensitive commercial and personal data. https://midnight.foundation

About Bloomsbury Money Bloomsbury Money is an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) providing exclusive payment solutions, FX, and card services for global businesses and private clients. They specialize in multi-currency accounts and solving complex financial needs for the modern economy. https://bloomsburymoney.com

Contact : [email protected], +44 (0) 203 6 333 333

SOURCE Bloomsbury Money