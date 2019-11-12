Midnight Oil Taps Former Pepsi Executive Glenn Weeks as New President For The IMAGINE Group's Entertainment Agency

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midnight Oil has announced that it has hired former PepsiCo Vice President Glenn Weeks to become its new president, leading the Burbank-based marketing agency for future growth and driving the agency's vision across the gaming and entertainment industries.

Weeks succeeds Denise Wong, a well-regarded industry expert who has led the transformation of Midnight Oil for the last two years. Weeks will now oversee more than 250 professionals and iconic client brands in the entertainment, gaming and streaming industries. He's tasked with driving growth and profitability for the agency, which has creative capabilities and value-added services that bring immediate value to clients.

Weeks, a native of the Los Angeles area, is more than equipped to lead Midnight Oil into their next phase of growth. Most recently, Weeks served as president of the sports performance beverage company X2 Performance. Prior to that role, Weeks served as SVP and Chief Customer Officer for TC Transcontinental, SVP and Chief Customer Officer for Coveris Group, EVP of U.S. Retail for Awake Chocolate, SVP of Global Sales for Dorel, Head of Customer Marketing for Novartis, marketing executive with E & J Gallo Winery and Vice President of North America Sales for PepsiCo.

"When I first learned of Denise's desire to move on, I wanted to find a leader who could keep her vision alive and bring a strong management skillset to complement the extraordinary creative and production talent at Midnight Oil," said Craig Reese, CEO of The IMAGINE Group, parent company of Midnight Oil. "Glenn's unique set of experiences with large and small companies from PepsiCo and Novartis to E & J Gallo Winery and Dorel Sports will allow him to make an immediate impact for our clients. His passion for a client-first, market-driven approach will continue to broaden the leadership position Denise helped Midnight Oil secure across all aspects of creative, OOH, and experiential marketing for our clients."

"I want to thank Denise for her transformative work at Midnight Oil over the past few years," added Weeks. "I'm thrilled to take the baton from her and leverage my 33 years of GM, Sales and Marketing experience to lead this great team."

About Midnight Oil

Based in Burbank, California, Midnight Oil is a dynamic marketing agency dedicated to creating meaningful connections through experiences that inspire. A team of 250+ strategic thinkers, creative artists and expert craftsmen, Midnight Oil takes its role as brand caretakers and culture-makers seriously. Midnight Oil has received numerous accolades from the CLIO Key Art Awards, Game Marketing Awards, OMA Awards, Effie Awards, the Golden Trailer Awards, and more.

For more information visit www.moagency.com or call 818.295.6100.

