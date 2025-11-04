MiDOG Expands Scientific Advisory Board with the Appointment of Dr. Curtis Huttenhower, Dr. Micah Kohles, and Dr. Krista A. Keller

Leaders in microbiome science, clinical practice, and exotic animal medicine unite to advance next-generation diagnostics for all species.

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiDOG Animal Diagnostics is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Curtis Huttenhower, PhD, Dr. Micah B. Kohles, DVM, MPA, and Dr. Krista A. Keller, DVM, Dipl. ACZM to its Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board. Together, these experts represent the intersection of cutting-edge microbiome science, practical clinical insight, and zoological medicine leadership, strengthening MiDOG's mission to deliver next-generation sequencing (NGS) diagnostics that turn complex microbial data into clear, decision-ready insights for veterinarians across all animal species.

Scientific and Clinical Leadership for the Next Era of Veterinary Microbiology

Dr. Curtis Huttenhower is a Professor of Biostatistics and of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Co-Director of the Harvard Chan Microbiome in Public Health Center (HCMPH). He is also an Associate Member of the Broad Institute, where he directs the Harvard Chan Microbiome Analysis Core. A leader in functional metagenomics and microbiome epidemiology, Dr. Huttenhower has been instrumental in the NIH Human Microbiome Project and subsequent HMP2 initiatives.

"I'm delighted to work with MiDOG in translating rigorous functional metagenomics into clinical decision-making for animal health," said Dr. Huttenhower. "This work not only leverages the past decades' rapid advances in microbiome science, it provides an important bridge between human and animal health. Their unique framework is able to take advantage of these scientific achievements to immediately improve both companion animal and exotics care."

Dr. Micah Kohles , a nationally recognized veterinarian, educator, and industry strategist, brings decades of leadership bridging clinical medicine, academia, and industry. He is the former Chief Veterinary Officer at Oxbow/Compana Pet Brands, current owner of Woodland Animal Hospital, and an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska. Dr. Kohles currently serves on the World Pet Association Board of Directors and routinely lectures at domestic and international veterinary conferences and is a "Speaker of the Year" honoree at VMX and WVC.

"NGS has moved from concept to front-line clinical utility," said Dr. Kohles. "MiDOG's platform provides species-level clarity, and the context culture often misses, helping clinicians move faster, choose targeted therapies, and practice responsible antimicrobial stewardship, especially in complex polymicrobial cases."

Dr. Krista A. Keller , DVM, Dipl. ACZM, serves as Associate Professor of Clinical Zoological Companion Animal Medicine and Surgery at the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. Board-certified by the American College of Zoological Medicine, Dr. Keller is widely recognized for her research and teaching in advanced diagnostics and infectious diseases across non-traditional species, particularly reptiles. Her clinical insight into biosecurity, emerging pathogens, and individualized medicine has helped redefine diagnostic excellence in exotic and zoological medicine.

"MiDOG's technology represents a major step forward for zoological and exotic species diagnostics," said Dr. Keller. "By applying NGS to complex, often multi-species microbial populations, we can uncover hidden infections, guide more precise treatments, and contribute to broader conservation and welfare initiatives."

Driving Standardization, Stewardship, and Confidence in Veterinary Diagnostics

"Dr. Huttenhower, Dr. Kohles, and Dr. Keller bring unparalleled expertise, spanning microbial informatics, practical veterinary leadership, and exotic species medicine," said Janina Krumbeck, PhD, CEO of MiDOG. "Together, they strengthen our mission to make next generation sequencing accessible, interpretable, and clinically meaningful for every veterinary practitioner, from small animal clinicians to zoo veterinarians."

MiDOG's All-in-One NGS Test delivers species-level identification of bacteria and fungi directly from any sample, minimizing culture bias and generating clinician-friendly reports designed for confident, rapid decision-making. The report ranks organisms by clinical relevance and abundance, distinguishes likely pathogens from commensals, and summarizes polymicrobial interactions that often drive chronic or refractory cases, all within a single workflow that supports antimicrobial stewardship and diagnostic clarity.

About MiDOG Animal Diagnostics

MiDOG advances veterinary microbiology with next-generation sequencing (NGS) that transforms complex microbial profiles into clear, decision-ready insights. Trusted by clinics, research institutions, and zoological organizations across North America, MiDOG replaces multiple fragmented tests with one comprehensive workflow, backed by expert consultation, real-world case studies, and continuous scientific collaboration.

MiDOG is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Learn more at www.midogtest.com

Media Contact

Kay Seremwe

MiDOG Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE MiDOG Animal Diagnostics