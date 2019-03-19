MiDOG® Launches Canine All-in-One Microbial Test for Identification of Pathogens and Antibiotic Resistance

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiDOG, LLC announced the launch of its new All-in-One Microbial Test. Eliciting the power of Next-Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS), the test identifies all aerobic and anaerobic bacteria, fungi, as well as antibiotic resistances. The results are presented in a comprehensive report, available within two to five business days after the sample is received at the MiDOG® laboratory.

The MiDOG® All-in-One Microbial Test for canines detects all bacteria, fungi, and antibiotic resistance in all types of samples, allowing veterinarians a more accurate diagnosis and treatment options.

Culture tests can only detect a miniscule subset of all microorganisms and do not adequately represent the total microbial profile that may be causing an infection, and, in many cases, culture tests come back negative indicating 'no growth'. The MiDOG® test can be used to accurately quantify the absolute abundance of all bacteria and fungi that comprise a sample, both at the site and at the time of collection.

A sample is collected by swabbing a subject's skin, ear, feces, or other site, at the veterinarian's location, and sent to the MiDOG® service laboratory for processing using the supplied, pre-paid FedEx® envelope. The microbial DNA is extracted, the genomic analysis run using NGS technology, the data analyzed and filtered using proprietary software, and a comprehensive report generated for the veterinarian. Even complex samples, including biofilms, are compatible with the test.

MiDOG® has worked with many veterinarians to procure clinical data and built its proprietary, reference databases on healthy dogs. The comprehensive report provided to the veterinarian not only shows the absolute abundance of bacteria and fungi, but it shows the data in comparison to healthy canines.

"Traditional culture methods can only detect less than 1% of all microorganisms. Using NGS technology, the MiDOG® All-in-One Microbial Test, which integrates proprietary bioinformatic algorithms to extract more meaningful data, detects all infectious agents from the sample. In addition, it identifies antibiotic resistance which helps veterinarians diagnose and treat canine infections," said Dr. Janina A. Krumbeck, Director of MiDOG, LLC.

"We make it convenient to swab the sample, whether it be skin, feces, or saliva, with the state-of-the-art sample collection kit. The kit includes a proprietary DNA preservation agent that stabilizes the sample at ambient temperature for prolonged periods, so there is no need to refrigerate samples."

Dr. Michael Kavanagh, Practice Owner of Saddleback Animal Hospital in Tustin, California, explained, "I have had great results using the MiDOG® Test. Compared to traditional culture tests, I am better able to target the treatment for dogs because the MiDOG® Test is so sensitive that it identifies all pathogens including bacteria and fungi, as well as antibiotic sensitivity. The cost and turnaround time are about the same as a culture test, but I get much more data. The test has great performance and I believe the NGS technology will be a game changer for veterinarians treating dogs with lesions or other infections."

The MiDOG® All-in-One Microbial Test first debuted at the 91st Annual Western Veterinary Conference (WVC) held on February 17-20, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. MiDOG, LLC owns the exclusive rights to the MiDOG® All-in-One Microbial Test but is open to licensing and distribution prospects. The test is currently marketed in the USA but will be available worldwide in the near future.

For more information about the MiDOG® All-in-One Microbial Test, visit midogtest.com or email info@midogtest.com.

About MiDOG, LLC

MiDOG, LLC is a privately held company based in Irvine, California. Since its inception in 2018, its main focus has been to pinpoint the microbial makeup of disease-causing microbes. Using NGS, MiDOG® procures a snapshot of all microorganisms in the sample. They have worked with a number of practitioners and veterinarians who provided clinically healthy canine samples that allowed MiDOG® to develop a comprehensive comparative database to determine the microbial makeup of collected samples.

MiDOG's mission is to expand this database to other species. Their goal is to bring complete and accurate microbial identification of canine infections to help veterinarians make better treatment decisions. MiDOG® is using the only standardized and controlled pipeline for accurate microbiomic measurements and assessments in dogs that leads to absolute quantitation of the microbiome at the site and time of collection. Follow MiDOG, LLC on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

