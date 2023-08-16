Midori & Friends Announces the Crescendo Circle Performance Series Featuring Renowned Artists Midori, Bronfman, Biss, and Goosby

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midori & Friends, a distinguished nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of countless children across NYC through high-quality music education programs, proudly announces the launch of the Crescendo Circle: a collective of arts supporters united by the belief in the power of music to inspire and transform lives. The Crescendo Circle welcomes patrons at various donation levels, starting at $1,500. Each donation to the Crescendo Circle grants access to a three-part concert series and goes entirely towards supporting Midori & Friends programming. This exceptional performance series will showcase the extraordinary talents of four brilliant artists - Midori, Jonathan Biss, Yefim Bronfman, and Randall Goosby.

Midori & Friends has been instrumental in making a profound difference in the lives of young minds for over 30 years, empowering them with creativity, self-expression, and academic success through the power of music education. By attending the Crescendo Circle performances, audiences will experience breathtaking music and contribute directly to Midori & Friends' mission of bringing comprehensive music programs to under-resourced schools, opening doors to a world of possibilities for aspiring musicians.

Members of the Crescendo Circle receive exclusive perks including access to all three concerts and receptions, behind-the-scenes access to Midori & Friends' programs, and the unique opportunity to engage directly with the featured artists. This close interaction with the artists provides a rare chance for patrons to deepen their appreciation for music while actively supporting growth in the NYC community.

2023- 2024 Crescendo Circle Programs:

October 31, 2023 | 1:30 PM Concert & Reception

Featuring: Midori and Jonathan Biss

Location: Steinway Hall

January 4, 2024 | 6:30 PM Concert & Reception

Featuring: Yefim Bronfman

Location: Private Tribeca Loft

April 16, 2024 | 6:30 PM Concert & Reception

Featuring: Randall Goosby

Location: Opera America

Howard Sendrovitz, Chair of the Board of Directors at Midori & Friends, expressed his excitement about the Crescendo Circle, stating, "The Crescendo Circle is an exciting new initiative from Midori & Friends that provides stakeholders with the opportunity to engage directly with our mission and make a lasting impact on the lives of students in New York City schools through the power of music."

Sponsorship opportunities for the Crescendo Circle are available, offering a chance for like-minded individuals and organizations to support the arts community and nurture future artists. To learn more about the benefits of sponsorship and how to get involved, please visit www.midoriandfriends.org/membership, or contact Vice President of Development, Luz MacManus, at [email protected]. Join the Crescendo Circle today and become a driving force behind the transformational power of music education.

Midori

Midori is a visionary artist, activist and educator exploring and building connections between music and the human experience. She has performed with the world's prestigious orchestras and collaborated with some of the most exceptional musicians, including Leonard Bernstein, Yo-Yo Ma, and many others.

Jonathan Biss

Jonathan Biss is a world-renowned pianist who channels his deep musical curiosity into performances and projects in the concert hall and beyond. In addition to performing with today's leading orchestras, he continues to expand his reputation as a teacher, musical thinker, and one of the great Beethoven interpreters of our time.

Yefim Bronfman

Internationally recognized as one of today's most acclaimed and admired pianists, Yefim Bronfman stands among a handful of artists regularly sought by festivals, orchestras, conductors and recital series. His commanding technique, power and exceptional lyrical gifts are consistently acknowledged by the press and audiences alike.

Randall Goosby

Signed exclusively to Decca Classics in 2020 at the age of 24, American violinist Randall Goosby is acclaimed for the sensitivity and intensity of his musicianship alongside his determination to make music more inclusive and accessible, as well as bringing the music of under-represented composers to light.

Midori & Friends

For over 30 years, Midori & Friends has been making a significant impact on young minds, empowering them with creativity, self-expression, and academic success through the power of music education.

