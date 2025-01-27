Midori & Friends' Gala Celebrates 33 Years of Transforming Young Lives Through Music

Cocktail Reception and Dinner Hosted by Award-Winning Actor Jin Ha of Only Murders in the Building, Pachinko & Hamilton. Featuring Special Performances by Broadway Stars Kennedy Caughell and Jelani Remy.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midori & Friends , a nonprofit organization that provides high-quality music education to students in New York City schools, today announced its 33rd Anniversary Gala. The milestone event will take place on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the iconic J.W. Marriott Essex House in New York City and will be emceed by Broadway and TV actor Jin Ha. Distinguished ABC News veteran and Emmy Award-winning journalist Ron Claiborne will be honored for his transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to music education and positive social change.

This year's gala will honor over three decades of impact, providing tuition-free music education programs to underserved communities throughout New York City. Midori & Friends has reached more than 320,000 students since its inception in 1992, and today, it serves over 12,000 students annually across 85 partner schools, with 91% of programs conducted in Title I public schools.

The evening will include a cocktail reception and dinner featuring captivating performances by Broadway stars Kennedy Caughell and Jelani Remy, cutting edge electro-acoustic duo ARKAI, award-winning beatbox duo SPIDERHORSE, talented Midori & Friends students, and special surprise guest artists. With over 260 influential guests expected to attend, including national industry leaders, the gala promises to be an unforgettable celebration of art and community.

Event Details:

What: Midori & Friends 33rd Anniversary Gala

When: Monday, March 31, 2025

Where: J.W. Marriott Essex House, New York City

Time: 6:00 pm

Midori & Friends was founded in 1992 by world-renowned violinist, Kennedy Center Honoree, and UN Messenger of Peace, Midori Goto, to bridge the opportunity gap in the arts in underserved NYC neighborhoods. For 33 years, the organization has upheld the values of honor, good fortune, and longevity, symbolized by the origami crane, a theme that will inspire this year's gala celebration.

"Each note played in our classrooms ripples out into the community," says Executive Director Larisa Gelman. "Our alumni now thrive in various industries, study at prestigious conservatories, and return to teach the next generation. When you support Midori & Friends, you're not just funding music lessons – you're shaping the city's future."

The gala provides an incredible opportunity for organizations to make a meaningful difference while showcasing their commitment to social responsibility. Sponsors will enjoy:

Premium recognition across all event materials

High-visibility brand placement during the gala

Featured promotion across our social media channels (3,000+ followers)

Premier table placement

Participation in pre-Gala events and experiences

Inclusion in our post-event impact report

Volunteer and employee engagement opportunities

Tickets for the gala and sponsorship opportunities are now available. To learn more and/or secure sponsorship at this extraordinary celebration, visit https://www.midoriandfriends.org/event/gala33/ or contact Luz MacManus at [email protected].

About Midori & Friends:

Midori & Friends harnesses the power of music to transform the lives of children and enrich their communities. Through accessible music education programs, Midori & Friends cultivates the joy of learning, a spirit of service, and courageous self-expression for all, illuminating pathways to a brighter future. For more information about Midori & Friends and its programs, visit www.midoriandfriends.org

