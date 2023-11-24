ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIDSS has announced that it is joining the EHProject . The deal, which was executed about a month ago, has now been formalized. As such, MIDSS will now become part of EHProject and will look to provide personalized health and wellness content to EHProject's growing audience.

MIDSS Pushes Forward Into A New Chapter With EHProject

The merger with EHProject has been in the works for some time now and it's born out of sheer necessity. According to a statement released by MIDSS, the EHProject has been keen on venturing into the health and wellness niche for quite some time. The website had already seen significant success with its coverage around issues of environmental health with a growing audience around the world.

However, MIDSS will bring a much-personalized perspective, focusing more on personal health and helping EHProject expand its wings beyond environmental health. The two publications are set to bring together their vast resources and experience in the content niche to chart a new path into the future.

Nonetheless, several changes are expected in the coming weeks. First, all client accounts at MIDSS will now be transferred to EHProject's team for further management and action. In addition to this, the content teams and staff who were previously working under the MIDSS brand will now be under the management of EHProject.

However, the teams will continue producing content for MIDSS only this time the work will be done under the supervision of the EHProject team. In fact, the teams previously working at MIDSS will have a specialty niche under the EHProject brand where they will solely focus on producing nutrition-related content.

The merger between the two platforms comes at a time when there has been increased focus on the links between environmental health and personal health. The two publications are confident they are now better placed to address these emerging areas and continue to provide their audience with actionable information in the longer term.

MIDSS also sees the move as a step in the right direction. The publication is hoping to leverage the newfound partnership with EHProject to increase its longevity. However, key details about the merger, including acquisition costs, are yet to be released. This information will likely be kept confidential in the near term as EHProject and MIDSS focus on a smooth transition into the future of health-related content.

About MIDSS

MIDSS is a health and wellness publication that has been helping people make informed decisions about their health over the last few years. The platform features a robust team of nutritional experts, physicians, registered nurses, and a host of other health practitioners who work together to deliver invaluable content to the audience. As MIDSS integrates into the EHProject, it will facilitate an exciting focus on the impact of micronutrients, diet, and food on health conditions and preventative lifestyle medicine. With cardiometabolic diseases like diabetes, stroke, and heart disease responsible for more than 4.8 million U.S. deaths— largely preventable through lifestyle modifications — getting information to our readers on the causes and prevention is critical.

According to Shattler - Senior editor of Ehproject.org, "41.9% of the U.S. adults in a recent population survey were found to be obese, a risk factor for heart disease, arthritis, diabetes and poor quality of life, and providing intriguing, innovative ways to manage this condition will enhance well-being and longevity." This will be a focus in writing our new chapter.

Furthermore, she commented, "Diets not only affect human health, they affect planetary health. Current food demands are responsible for a third of all greenhouse gas emissions and a quarter of adult deaths. And in a world of plenty, malnutrition remains the leading cause of poor health worldwide.

It is encouraging to be part of this information growth and to usher in this robust merger."

The future only looks bright for our company and the community it serves. We hope you enjoy our site's new look and feel as we combine MIDSS and EHProject.

SOURCE WE28 VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED