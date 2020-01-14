Midstate Energy to enhance Flagstaff Unified School District with $9.2 million in energy savings

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midstate Energy, an award-winning Energy Services Company, has entered into a partnership with Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) to modernize the district's buildings. Upgrades, including the installation of intelligent LED lighting, a state-of-the-art boiler system, and an industry-leading energy management system, will improve energy and operational efficiency, reduce associated costs and enhance the environment for student learning and faculty performance.

The improvements were solidified through an Energy Performance Contract (EPC), which provides FUSD verifiable guaranteed savings to offset the cost of the upgrades.

The project will include dynamic lighting control systems in classrooms that automatically add and dim lighting, as needed. When combined with daylight harvesting and a master control system for teachers and faculty, these improvements will enhance the district's environments while simultaneously saving energy.

"Midstate Energy is thrilled to partner with FUSD to bring modern and sustainable energy solutions that students and staff will enjoy for years to come. We applaud Flagstaff Unified School District's commitment to sustainable operating practices by redirecting energy costs into the classroom setting, where it matters most," said Ben Madsen, Principal at Midstate Energy.

With these upgrades, FUSD will realize over $9.2 million in energy savings, which are guaranteed over the life of the 15-year agreement. The project, to include 17 FUSD facilities, begins at Flagstaff High School this week with full project completion scheduled for December 2020.

The facility improvements will also benefit FUSDs sustainability planning and reduce the following greenhouse gas equivalents:

Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ) sequestered equating to 39,240 acres of forests*

) sequestered equating to 39,240 acres of forests* Decreased CO 2 emissions equivalent to 5,085 homes*

emissions equivalent to 5,085 homes* Reduction of CO 2 emissions equivalent to 6,632 passenger vehicles*

* - Statistics were calculated estimates from www.epa.gov based on the 15 -year contract kHw savings.

"These facility upgrades are all about improving student learning opportunities," said FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca. "We have older facilities and the work that is going to be done will allow for brighter learning environments and more dependable infrastructure that will help our students and team keep focused on what matters – student learning."

These improvements will enrich FUSDs commitment to their city, lessen their environmental impact, and generate savings used to enhance FUSD's curriculum and support both students and faculty.

Midstate Energy professionals have a rich history of working with K-12 schools and educators nationwide to design and implement environments that inspire and engage both students and faculty. They have helped modernize 1000s of buildings and their control systems while improving energy spend and addressing ongoing maintenance needs.

To learn more about Flagstaff School District, please visit www.fusd1.org

About Midstate Energy

Midstate Energy, a Veregy Company, is an independent provider of comprehensive development, design and engineering services relating to infrastructure upgrades and energy-efficient sustainability solutions for the K-12 and municipal markets. Midstate principally utilizes the performance contracting model and arranges external financing tied to the savings generated by the project. With a nationwide team of 450 experts, in more than 15 states and years of guaranteed results, we bring a customer-centric focus to all our project objectives. For more information, please visit www.midstate-energy.com or contact us (602) 452.8746.

CONTACT:

Vincent Esparza

VP of Marketing and Communications

Midstate Energy, A Veregy Company

602.452.8746

vesparza@veregy.com

SOURCE Midstate Energy, LLC, a Veregy Company

Related Links

http://www.fusd1.org

