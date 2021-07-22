Midstream Business magazine becomes monthly online newsletter

HOUSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIDSTREAM BUSINESS magazine returns to a monthly schedule as an online newsletter starting next week. The publication has been a quarterly supplement to Oil and Gas Investor magazine since 2019.

Called simply Midstream Business, the newsletter will appear on the third Tuesday of each month. Individuals can receive the free newsletter via email by visiting its landing page or they can visit hartenergy.com/newsletters to see all of Hart Energy's free newsletter options.

The monthly newsletter enables Hart Energy's award-winning editors to provide coverage for topics of specific interest to midstream players, including:

Updates on midstream construction, from project announcements and financing details to permitting, project completion and expansions

Which producing basins offer potential for midstream growth

ESG issues of particular concern to midstream operators

Technological advances and how they can be effectively integrated into operations

Legal challenges midstream operators must navigate with upstream counterparties

Changing regulatory outlook and what operators can expect as government agencies adapt to climate-centric demands.

The new monthly combines content from the magazine (launched in January 2011) and Midstream Monitor e-newsletter (released March 2011, succeeding the Gas Processor Report) in one unified digital product. Midstream information and data also appear on the HartEnergy.com site amid a mix of free and subscriber-only content.

About Hart Energy

For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and the financial community, upstream producers and midstream operators, service companies allied to the industry and other energy professionals. The Houston-based company produces the award-winning magazine Oil and Gas Investor; online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets; mapping solutions; and a range of data intelligence services. For more information, visit hartenergy.com.

CONTACT: Len Vermillion, editorial director

713.260.4621

[email protected]

SOURCE Hart Energy Publishing

