Midstream companies honored for work safety

"Our reputation, our credibility and our integrity are dependent upon how we operate our assets and how, as midstream companies, we work in the communities we serve," van Kempen said. "Safety is tremendously important, and having people come home safely to their families every single night is the strongest foundation of what we do as midstream operators. To all of the safety winners, I want to thank you and congratulate you on your great efforts."

The GPA Midstream Safety Awards Program recognizes member companies for outstanding safety performance in comparison among similar companies within the association's membership.

The four GPA Midstream safety award divisions are determined by a range of midstream operational workhours, ranging from less than 50,000 to more than one million, for both United States and non-U.S. based companies.

The top two entries in each division are selected according to lowest total cases incidence rate (TCR), lowest fatalities plus lost workdays incidence rate (LTR) and highest number of workhours reported.

The 2017 GPA Midstream safety awards winners are:

Division I (1 million or more midstream operational workhours)

For U.S.-based companies, Enterprise Products (Houston) received first place honors. Second place was awarded to DCP Midstream (Denver).

Division I first place winner in the international classification was Saudi Aramco (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia), and United Gas Derivatives Co. received second place.

Division II (200,000 - 999,999 midstream operational workhours)

First place in the U.S. Division II category was awarded to Aux Sable Liquid Products (Channahon, Ill.). Second place honors went to Momentum Midstream (Houston).

Within the non-U.S. category, first place winner in Division II was Egyptian Bahraini Gas Derivatives Co. (Cairo, Egypt), and Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd. (Trinidad, West Indies) received second place.

Division III (50,000 - 199,999 midstream operational workhours)

In the U.S. Division III category, Superior Pipeline (Tulsa, Okla.) was honored with the first place award, and second place went to Azure Midstream (Dallas).

Division IV (less than 50,000 midstream operational workhours)

First place was awarded to Elkhorn Gas Processing (Tulsa, Okla.). Second place was awarded to Discovery Midstream Partners (Dallas).

Chairman's Award for Safety Improvement

"No matter how strong a company's safety performance, we can all agree as an industry that there is no such thing as 'too safe,' which is why we honor companies each year that have notably improved their safety performances," Sutton said.

GPA Midstream also recognized three companies with a Chairman's Award for Safety Improvement for 2017: DCP Midstream, Enterprise Products and MarkWest Energy Partners (Denver).

GPSA Safety Awards

GPSA today awarded member companies NTACT Operations (Midland, Texas), Oil-GAStech Inc. (Odessa, Texas), Prime Controls (Lewisville, Texas) and QPSE (Tulsa, Okla.) for outstanding 2017 safety records. GPSA safety awards are based on each company's 2017 Occupational Safety and Health Administration records and a three-year history of active programs promoting safety and displaying safety improvement.

GPSA also honored AECOM Global Oil and Gas Division (Houston) with the GPSA Safety Improvement Award.

For more information about GPA Midstream, visit www.GPAMidstream.org. For more information about GPSA, visit https://gpsamidstreamsuppliers.org/

Founded in 1921, the GPA Midstream Association is a trade organization with nearly 100 corporate members of all sizes engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas, commonly referred to as "midstream activities" in the energy sector. Natural gas is one of the world's primary energy sources and much of it must be purified, or "processed," to meet quality standards and regulations and to make useful everyday products for homes, factories and businesses. Gas processing includes the removal of impurities from the raw natural gas stream produced at the wellhead, as well as the extraction for sale of natural gas liquid products (NGLs) such as ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline. GPA Midstream members account for more than 90 percent of NGLs produced in the United States from natural gas processing. GPA Midstream members also operate hundreds of thousands of miles of domestic gas gathering pipelines, in addition to pipelines involved with storing, transporting and marketing natural gas and NGLs.

