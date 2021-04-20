Midtown Athletic Clubs Partners with Club Automation to Deliver Exceptional Member Experiences

Supported by an external software consulting company, Midtown Athletic Club sought a technology partner that would aid their mission to inspire people to transform their lives. Several platforms were evaluated across multiple criteria, including the ability to create exceptional member experiences and produce innovative solutions. At the end of an extensive vetting period, Midtown chose Club Automation as its management software provider.

"Midtown aims to deliver 'wow' experiences for our community," said Jon Brady, President of Midtown Athletic Clubs. "This partnership will enable every associate on our team to better provide personalized experiences —simplifying and automating many of the daily tasks that keep us from spending more time impacting more members."

Together, Club Automation and Midtown will leverage technology to enhance member experiences and simplify staff processes throughout their world-class facilities. With expansive offerings including spas, swimming pools, tennis courts, pro shops, group exercise classes, bistros, and more, a comprehensive, end-to-end solution was essential.



"We're excited to bring Midtown Athletic Clubs into the Club Automation family," says Jeff VanDixhorn, Club Automation co-founder and CRO, Club Division of Daxko. "I've had a close relationship with the team at Midtown for many years and have been impressed with their incredible commitment to their members. We're honored to partner with them and support their efforts to provide unparalleled member experiences."

Club Automation is a leader in management solutions for member-based businesses including health clubs, athletic clubs, and medical wellness centers. Founded by club owners and used by more Top 100 clubs than any other management solution, Club Automation has been a trusted name in the industry since 2007. Club Automation is part of the Club Division of Daxko.

"Midtown Athletic Clubs is the gold standard when it comes to providing a top-notch fitness experience," says Daxko CEO Ron Lamb. "At Daxko, we're committed to powering health and wellness throughout the world. Sharing this essential value with Midtown Athletic Clubs is central to our partnership, and I am excited to see how we'll transform lives together in the coming years."

Midtown Athletic Clubs is the latest multi-location fitness club to partner with Club Automation for comprehensive club management software.

About Midtown Athletic Clubs

Midtown Athletic Clubs owns and operates a portfolio of super-premium health, fitness, and racquet clubs in the U.S. and Canada. Midtown provides members and guests with the places and people to help them live healthy and happy lifestyles. Midtown Athletic Clubs feature the best of everything at world-class facilities – from spas to swimming pools, tennis to turf training, bistros to boutiques, and of course, state-of-the-art fitness. For more information, please visit www.midtown.com.

About Club Automation

Founded in 2007, Club Automation is the leader in management solutions for member-based businesses like health clubs, athletic clubs, and medically integrated wellness centers. Used by the largest facilities across the U.S. and Canada, Club Automation currently provides a complete web-based solution, digital marketing, payments solutions, member engagement tools, and much more. Club Automation is part of the Club Division of Daxko. Learn more at ClubAutomation.com.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 140+ countries, nearly 17,000 facilities, and over 25 million+ members. For more information, please visit www.daxko.com.

