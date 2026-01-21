Midtown Dental Care Associates Introduces FDA-Cleared Detect AI Technology for Advanced Dental Diagnostics

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midtown Dental Care Associates is proud to announce the integration of Detect AI, powered by VideaHealth, into its diagnostic workflow. This FDA-cleared artificial intelligence technology enhances the practice's ability to identify oral health issues earlier and more accurately, using advanced AI detections designed for patients of all ages.

Midtown Dental Care Associates has long served the New York City community as an established multi-specialty dental practice conveniently located near Grand Central Terminal. The office is committed to delivering a "high-tech" experience by combining leading-edge clinical technology with personalized, patient-centered care.

Led by experienced clinicians Dr. John G. Stanescu and Dr. Sassan Rastegar, the practice offers a comprehensive range of dental services, from routine preventive care to advanced surgical procedures. By utilizing state-of-the-art tools such as CEREC same-day crowns and precision laser dentistry, the team ensures patients receive efficient, comfortable, and high-quality treatment.

"The integration of VideaHealth's Detect AI allows our clinical team to provide an even higher level of diagnostic accuracy and consistency for our patients," said Dr. John G. Stanescu. "We are especially excited to offer one of the first FDA-cleared AI for pediatric dentistry, helping ensure our youngest patients receive the most accurate care possible from the very beginning."

Midtown Dental Care Associates provides a wide range of specialized dental services, including:

AI-Enhanced Diagnostics: Advanced detection of caries, calculus, and periapical radiolucency (PRL) to help identify early signs of infection and disease.





Pediatric Dentistry: AI-assisted caries detection for children ages three and older on both primary and permanent teeth.





Restorative & Cosmetic Care: Professional teeth whitening, Invisalign®, and advanced identification of crown and filling margin issues.





Oral Surgery Procedures: Dental implants, wisdom tooth extraction, and the Pinhole® Surgical Technique for treating gum recession.





Advanced Wellness Services: Treatment for obstructive sleep apnea, TMJ disorders, and comprehensive periodontal disease management.

About Midtown Dental Care Associates

Midtown Dental Care Associates continues to lead the way in New York City dentistry by adopting innovative technologies that improve diagnostic clarity, patient education, and treatment outcomes. The addition of Detect AI enables clinicians to identify early signs of dental conditions while helping patients better understand their oral health through clear, visual AI-supported insights.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about these advanced diagnostic capabilities, patients may contact Midtown Dental Care Associates at 12 East 41st St., #1100, New York, NY 10017, call 212-685-4730, or visit https://www.midtowndentalcareassociates.com .

SOURCE Midtown Dental Care Associates