Midtown Detroit Inc. Board of Directors Appoints Detroit Native, Maureen L. Stapleton as Interim Executive Director

Stapleton Returns to Detroit with over 20 Years of Experience in Community Development, Government, and Operations

DETROIT, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maureen L. Stapleton has been named interim executive director of Midtown Detroit Inc. (MDI), a nonprofit organization creating community and economic development in the Midtown area of Detroit. Stapleton will assume her new role on March 1st, 2024. She joins MDI following Sue Mosey's retirement at the end of 2023.

Maureen Stapleton

"I am excited and honored to join the dynamic team at Midtown Detroit Inc. and continue the work of the organization and its founding Executive Director Sue Mosey," said Stapleton. "As someone who has been committed to community change throughout my career, I greatly admire the work that former executive director Sue Mosey has achieved."

As a part of her first 60 days on the job, Stapleton will begin to engage the community to develop a groundbreaking Community Strategic Plan update that will unite residents, anchor institutions, cultural entities, developers, foundations, and the thriving small business community. This transformative process, spanning several months, will power Midtown Detroit Inc.'s next chapter, harnessing stakeholders' collective vision and need for the continuation of a dynamic Midtown Detroit.

"I am committed to harnessing the collective energy and spirit of the entire Midtown community to drive impactful change, foster inclusive growth, and support the small business community, which is vital to placemaking in Midtown," Stapleton continues. "Together, we will cultivate a Midtown that thrives and serves as a beacon of innovation and opportunity for all."

Stapleton brings more than 20 years of community development, government, organizational, and operational administration experience to the role. She began her government career working for the City of Detroit, Wayne County, and the City of Indianapolis.

In 2009, she was elected to represent District 4 in the Michigan House of Representatives. Representing this District, which then included portions of Midtown, gave Stapleton a unique understanding of Midtown and its important role in Detroit. Most recently, Stapleton was appointed by Columbus Mayor Ginther to serve as the executive director of CelebrateOne, a Columbus, Ohio, initiative designed to reduce infant mortality and improve health equity in Franklin County. During her tenure, Stapleton led 60 CelebrateOne stakeholders to successfully develop the program's second strategic plan to lower the community's infant mortality rate and address racial health disparities.

"Maureen has spent her career successfully making organizations stronger and has a proven track record of spearheading community development and long-range planning efforts for federal, state and local government agencies," said Ned Staebler, Midtown Detroit Inc. Board Chair. "Her deep roots in our Midtown and New Center Detroit communities make her ideally suited to guide this organization through this leadership transition and her vast understanding of organizational development makes her uniquely qualified to create a strategic plan to move Midtown Detroit Inc. forward."

Stapleton has a track record of tackling hard challenges. During her tenure as state representative, she led and launched a range of community initiatives and policy discussions to increase collaboration on neighborhood and state projects. She also co-led the National Technology Advisory Adoption Council, a partnership between local and state elected officials to achieve comprehensive broadband adoption in urban communities nationwide. Additionally, she spearheaded the Municipal Lighting Authority legislation that led to the creation of the Detroit Public Lighting Authority (PLA), which was responsible for restoring Detroit's aging street lighting system.

Stapleton previously served as president and principal consultant with Detroit-based Community Enterprises, LLC where she led organizational development, government relations and community affairs consulting services for clients such as Health Alliance Plan, United States Forest Service, Columbus 20/20, the County of Wayne, Detroit Public Schools and various school districts.

Stapleton earned a master's degree in organizational development and change from Bowling Green State University, completed master's level course work at Wayne State University in public administration, and has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

About Midtown Detroit, Inc.

Midtown Detroit, Inc. (MDI) is a nonprofit planning and development organization that supports the physical maintenance and revitalization of the Midtown Detroit and New Center neighborhoods. MDI supports the district through arts programming, infrastructure, public maintenance, community programs, small business support, real estate development, and master planning efforts. Its well-established public art programs and significant arts festivals like DLECTRICITY and Noel Night have added vibrancy to the overall district. For more information, visit MidtownDetroitInc.org.

SOURCE Midtown Detroit Inc.