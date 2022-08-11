"Condo owners want answers," explains Voice NYC's Grace Fulton.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For Grace and Jesse Fulton the search for the perfect New York condo stopped when they came across the beautiful 10-storey midtown Manhattan brick condop, a condominium building with separate commercial and residential units, located at 142 East 49th Street. With its impressive neo-classical stone entrance, the couple was seduced by the elegant 1924 pre-war building and its five picturesque flower-box windows that feature on each floor. The compact proportions of the apartment and its central location meant that the couple could easily maintain the apartment while having enough room to enjoy life. The couple's joy soon turned to concern as construction meant to maintain and beautify their beloved condo began to drag on.

Midtown Manhattan condo residents disheartened as construction project drags on for more than five years

Construction on the 45-unit building began in March 2017. The couple initially embraced the planned renewal work. Coming home to the charms of the condo they loved soon became tinged with sadness and eventually with dismay. The chic facade and classic New York sidewalks are now filled with construction equipment that has been encamped at the locations for years and scaffolding completely impedes the entrance. Answers about the project's progress or its hoped for conclusions are elusive. Tenants have been left not only heartbroken, but worried about the building that once fulfilled their dreams.

Prior to the construction work beginning, the building had been such an attractive location that it caught the eye of Blo Blow Dry Bar, a celebrity-owned chain of salons. The never ending construction saw the salon relocate in 2019.

"It's like a bad facelift," explains Grace Fulton. "This construction was supposed to leave the building looking better and should have been over years ago. There's been no progress for years. The facade that was once sweet and full of charm now features bricks that are broken and cracked and stone that is badly in need of repair. We know we aren't the only residents of New York dealing with interminable construction, but it's been a struggle for us. We bought our condo because we truly fell in love with the beauty of the building but for more than five years we haven't been able to enjoy the charms that this pre-war building once exuded. We're now left wondering if the building is even structurally sound. We're unsure of where to turn for answers or help."

