Midtown Manhattan Food Assistance Program Hosts Hybrid Virtual/In-Person Gala to Celebrate Thanksgiving & Feed Hungry Guests

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday November 27, Crossroads Community Services, Inc. ("Crossroads") will host its annual Fare Share Friday event. Traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving to bring Crossroads donors and food insecure clients together to dine at the same table, Fare Share Friday will look different than in years past. This year, Crossroads invites donors, volunteers, and supporters to join a 30-minute livestream event to celebrate the organization's work fighting hunger and homelessness, while its food insecure clients are also invited to come to St. Bartholomew's Church to collect a holiday dinner of turkey with all the trimmings and enjoy live music. Each guest will receive a gift bag.

Crossroads Interim Executive Director Jesse Ramos, who joined the organization in September, will host the virtual event. "I am honored to lead Crossroads at this crucial time and to highlight the importance of our work at a time when more and more people are seeking food assistance," he said. "While we will miss the connection and community-building that our in-person event fosters, we are committed to everyone's safety and look forward to the next time we can break bread together."

Strategic safety precautions, guided by consultation with Crossroads' medical team, have informed all planning decisions. The concurrent virtual event is an opportunity for supporters to hear highlighted stories from guests, learn about the important work of spotlighted volunteers, and share in the organization's hopes for the future.

"Fare Share Friday truly defines the spirit of our Crossroads Community, when everyone comes together from all walks of life," said Board Member Meredith Simmons. "The Planning Committee and our committed team of volunteers have impressively pivoted to a hybrid event to ensure that we can continue our tradition."

Together with its corporate and individual donors, volunteers, and daily guests, Crossroads has persevered in the time of COVID-19. Founded in 1989, Crossroads works to unite the community in the fight to end hunger and homelessness, serving hot meals, and offering groceries to families in need throughout New York.

The free virtual event will take place from 6:30 to 7:00pm on Friday, November 27. For more information or to register, please visit: bit.ly/faresharefriday. A recording will be shared following the event.

About Crossroads

Crossroads Community Services, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end hunger and homelessness. Housed in but independent from St. Bartholomew's Church in Midtown Manhattan, Crossroads offers a volunteer-run women's shelter program, breakfast and dinner programs, as well as a food pantry and a food rescue program. As a 98% volunteer-run organization, Crossroads Community is a living community where people come together to build powerful human relationships. Learn more at www.CrossroadsNYC.org

