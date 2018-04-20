Midtown Motors Is Daytona Beach's Only "One Stop Cycle Shop"

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Midtown Motors is Daytona Beach's brand new, premier powersports dealer and repair facility. They offer everything from all major manufacturers, such as Harley Davidson, Yamaha, and Suzuki, to electric bikes and all sizes and manufactured models of scooters including 49cc scooters. Other bike shops draw divisional lines between motorcycles and scooters. In those shops' view, "if you don't ride a motorcycle you aren't a real rider."

Midtown Motors of Daytona. "The One Stop Cycle Shop" At Midtown Motors we truly believe that "It is not WHAT you ride, It's THAT you ride." However, no one ever said you can't ride in style! The Rocket combines the pleasures of a scooter with the hipness of a motorcycle, and will also get you about 100 miles per gallon. You do NOT NEED A MOTORCYCLE LICENSE to drive this machine. It is AUTOMATIC! Have a passenger? Put them on and go riding.

Midtown Motors believes all powersports are equal. When a customer walks through the door, they aim to please by offering motorcycles, scooters, dirt bikes, quads and more. Their service department is equipped to work on all manufactured makes and models of powersports. Midtown Motors has multiple certified mechanics on premises. Midtown wants its customers to know that they are going to provide the best service available, regardless of what the customer rides. Customers can rest assured that their cycle, scooter or dirt machine is in the right hands for speedy, reliable service.

At Midtown Motors, their mission is to make every customer feel like family. Whether a customer needs a new machine, an upgrade or a repair, Midtown Motors has the tools and the people qualified to help best. Offering quality products at fair price, they have a wide variety of cycles and scooters from which to choose. Their service department is prepared with certified technicians and all of the proper tools in order to make certain a customer's cycle is safe, secure, and street ready. Specializing in a variety of scooter makes and models to fit every budget. A new fun, reliable bike is waiting at Midtown Motors, at a price customers can afford. Whether in the market for a new cycle or in need of a reliable and capable shop for repair work, Midtown Motors is "The One Stop Cycle Shop!"

If you would like more information about this topic, please call David Hurtibise at (386) 265-4747 or email 193714@email4pr.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midtown-motors-is-daytona-beachs-only-one-stop-cycle-shop-300633672.html

SOURCE Midtown Motors