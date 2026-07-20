MidWave Wireless Launches Deployment of Project Fortis™, a Nationwide Resilience Network for Critical Communications

Built on Military-Proven MANET Technology Operating in Licensed 1.4 GHz and 1.7 GHz Spectrum to Complement LTE and 5G Networks

VIENNA, Va., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MidWave Wireless today announced the launch of Project Fortis™, a nationwide initiative designed to bring military-proven Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) capabilities to public safety, critical infrastructure, and commercial wireless networks across the United States.

Project Fortis establishes a nationwide licensed MANET communications network operating in MidWave's nationwide 1.4 GHz spectrum holdings and regional 1.7 GHz spectrum assets. To implement the network, MidWave selected TrellisWare Technologies as its foundational radio and MANET technology provider, leveraging the company's military-proven networking technology and extensive operational experience supporting the U.S. military and allied defense organizations. The network is designed to complement existing LTE and 5G infrastructure by providing autonomous, self-healing communications when traditional networks are congested, degraded, or unavailable.

Project Fortis underscores the potential for a new layer in the nation's communications infrastructure focused on resilience, continuity of operations, and local autonomy.

Modern wireless networks deliver unprecedented performance under normal operating conditions, yet they remain dependent upon centralized infrastructure and backhaul. Project Fortis addresses this challenge by enabling communications continuity through distributed MANET architectures that can operate independently at the network edge while integrating seamlessly with conventional carrier infrastructure when available.

Project Fortis is now being deployed and placed into operational service across 18 U.S. markets, leveraging MidWave's licensed spectrum platform to create a nationwide communications capability supporting mission-critical voice, data, situational awareness, and collaborative applications.

"Wireless networks are critical infrastructure," said John Kneuer, Chief Executive Officer of MidWave Wireless. "And while these networks continue to be hardened against natural and man-made disasters, no network can ensure 100% geographic and situational availability. Yet it's in response to these events that communications capabilities are most critical. Project Fortis introduces a complementary resilience layer that allows communications to continue when that infrastructure is impaired. By combining MidWave's unique spectrum assets with TrellisWare's proven MANET technology, we are creating a platform capable of supporting public safety agencies, utilities, transportation systems, and other mission-critical users when continuity matters most."

Project Fortis is designed to operate alongside existing LTE and 5G networks. Under normal conditions, the system can integrate with conventional carrier infrastructure and cloud-based services. When infrastructure is degraded or unavailable, the network automatically transitions to autonomous, self-healing MANET operation, preserving local connectivity without reliance on centralized control, backhaul, or core network resources.

Unlike conventional peer-to-peer solutions, Project Fortis operates in licensed spectrum and leverages frequencies specifically suited for long-range MANET operations. MidWave's nationwide 1.4 GHz holdings provide a unified architecture across the United States and its territories, while regional 1.7 GHz spectrum more than doubles available MANET capacity in key metropolitan markets.

The Project Fortis deployment utilizes TrellisWare's advanced MANET technology, which has been deployed extensively by defense organizations worldwide and is recognized for its ability to create self-forming, self-healing networks that continue operating in contested, infrastructure-denied, and rapidly changing environments.

"TrellisWare was founded on the principle that reliable communications should not depend on the availability of fixed infrastructure," said Metin Bayram, Chief Executive Officer of TrellisWare Technologies." For more than two decades, we have developed networking technologies that enable resilient communications in some of the world's most demanding operational environments. We are pleased that MidWave selected TrellisWare's technology as the foundation of Project Fortis."

The Project Fortis network can support a broad range of mission-critical applications, including push-to-talk communications, real-time situational awareness, team and asset tracking, collaborative mapping, sensor integration, and video distribution. The architecture also supports integration with existing LTE, NR, and NR-NTN satellite operations, allowing organizations to leverage conventional networks when available while maintaining autonomous communications capability when those networks are unavailable.

Beyond the current deployment, Project Fortis provides a nationwide platform for advanced MANET applications, including autonomous vehicle coordination, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and other next-generation mission-critical data services. These capabilities can be deployed nationwide utilizing MidWave's licensed 1.4 GHz spectrum holdings and regional 1.7 GHz spectrum assets, enabling a common resilient communications architecture across the United States.

Additional deployments, demonstrations, ecosystem partnerships, and customer engagements are expected throughout 2026.

About MidWave Wireless

MidWave Wireless is a spectrum and wireless infrastructure company focused on developing next-generation communications platforms utilizing its nationwide 1.4 GHz spectrum holdings and strategic AWS-3 spectrum assets. Through Project Fortis, MidWave is constructing and operating a nationwide resilient communications network designed to complement existing carrier infrastructure and support mission-critical users across the United States. Learn more at midwave.net.

About TrellisWare Technologies

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in San Diego, California, TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. TrellisWare's waveforms are the industry standard for resilient Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications that power a wide array of interoperable Software Defined Radios (SDRs) that help ensure mission success across today's highly contested battlespaces. The company provides unmatched spectrum support, develops products that are engineered for seamless network scalability, and provides extreme mobility in the most challenging RF environments. For more information, please call 858-753-1600 or write to [email protected].

Media Contacts

MidWave Wireless, Inc.

Douglas Brandon

[email protected]

TrellisWare Technologies

Makenna Pereborow

[email protected]

SOURCE MidWave Wireless