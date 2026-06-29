MidWest America FCU chooses to move to connected lending with Algebrik AI to win next-generation members

Brings together PoS, LOS, Decisioning, and Analytics to better serve their communities & employees by removing friction, improving efficiencies & meeting the members where they are.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algebrik AI Inc., a Delaware-incorporated company headquartered in New York City and pioneering the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination Suite (LOS), today announced that MidWest America Federal Credit Union, a member-owned financial institution serving more than 51,000 members with approximately $1 billion in assets, has selected Algebrik One, end-to-end lending platform to unify point of sale, loan origination, decisioning, and portfolio analytics into a single connected lending experience.

The announcement reflects a broader shift underway across the credit union industry. As institutions navigate rising cost of funds, tighter margins, and growing member expectations for faster, more seamless borrowing experiences, lending performance is increasingly determined not by access to capital, but by the ability to execute consistently across the entire lending lifecycle.

Rather than optimizing individual steps, MidWest America chose Algebrik's cloud-native, AI-powered platform to connect omnichannel Point of Sale (PoS), Loan Origination System (LOS), Decisioning Engine, and Portfolio Analytics into a single operational flow, reducing handoffs, improving consistency, and enabling faster, more predictable lending outcomes.

For MidWest America, the focus was not incremental improvement. It was greater control and the ability to cater to their members seamlessly.

"We were not looking to digitize what we already had. We were looking to remove the friction in how lending gets done," said Shad Edwards, Chief Lending Officer at Midwest America FCU. "Our teams spend too much time navigating processes instead of serving members. If we can make lending more efficient, consistent, faster, and easier to execute, that directly translates into better member outcomes."

From workflow automation to lending execution

Most digital lending journeys today do not fail because of lack of demand. They fail because of what happens after an application begins.

Across credit unions, 60 to 70 percent of applications are abandoned mid-flow, often after borrowers have already shared key information. At the same time, loan officers continue to spend hours each day navigating systems, validating data, and moving applications across stages before a decision can be made.

As volumes increase and margins tighten, that model becomes harder to sustain.

In most environments, origination and decisioning operate as separate layers. Applications are captured in one system, evaluated in another, and reviewed across multiple touchpoints. Each handoff introduces delay, inconsistency, and dependence on manual coordination.

MidWest America's approach is to bring these layers together.

With Algebrik, borrower journeys across point-of-sale, loan origination, decisioning, and analytics operate as a connected flow. As an application progresses, the system captures inputs, validates information, determines eligibility in real time, and routes only exceptions for review.

What changes is not just how quickly a decision is made, but how consistently the entire journey is executed-from application to funding.

Why this matters now

Credit unions are not short on demand. They are operating in a more complex lending environment than they have in years.

MidWest America's move reflects that shift.

"Credit unions today are not struggling because they lack demand. They are constrained by how lending gets executed internally," said Pankaj Jain, Founder & CEO of Algebrik AI. "MidWest America approached this as an operating model decision. They wanted lending to be faster, yes, but more importantly, predictable and scalable without adding complexity."

"We were not looking to digitize what we already had. We were looking to remove the variability in how lending gets done," said David Shadburne, CEO of Midwest America FCU. "If we can make outcomes more consistent and reduce the back-and-forth in the process, that directly improves both member experience and how our teams operate day to day."

What this enables for MidWest America FCU

With Algebrik AI, MidWest America aims to:

Deliver faster, more consistent lending experiences across all channels

Reduce dependency on manual reviews and process navigation

Enable loan officers to focus on complex, high-value member interactions

Improve approval speed, funding timelines, and overall operational efficiency

Strengthen compliance through embedded decisioning logic and audit-ready workflows

As credit unions look to modernize lending without adding operational complexity, platforms that connect origination, decisioning, and execution into a single flow are becoming critical.

To learn how Algebrik AI enables this shift, visit www.algebrik.ai or connect with the Algebrik team.

Follow Algebrik AI on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/algebrik-ai

Chat with the Algebrik AI team: [email protected]

About Algebrik AI

Algebrik AI, headquartered in New York City, is the company behind Algebrik One: the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination Suite (LOS), designed for the next generation of members. In an industry that hasn't seen significant innovation in lending technology in over 25 years, it was high time someone stepped in to help credit unions of all sizes regain their former glory.

Algebrik AI's mission is to empower credit unions to attract, engage, grow, and retain next-gen members in today's digital era while delivering faster credit, deeper insight, and more human lending experiences. With Algebrik One, an end-to-end lending suite that includes Digital Account Opening, Lender's Cockpit (LOS), Omni-channel Point of Sale (PoS), Decision Engine, and Portfolio Analytics, we take on the heavy lifting; so credit unions can focus on helping the members and communities they serve. For more information, visit www.algebrik.ai

Media Contacts:

Prateek Samantaray

CMO

[email protected]

About MidWest America Federal Credit Union

MidWest America Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, serving more than 51,000 members with around $1Bn in assets.

Founded in 1936, the credit union has grown from its origins serving General Electric employees to a full-service institution offering a wide range of consumer financial products, including auto, personal, mortgage, and home equity lending.

Today, MidWest America operates a network of full-service branches and is guided by the credit union philosophy of "people helping people," with a continued focus on delivering accessible financial services and supporting the communities it serves.

SOURCE Algebrik