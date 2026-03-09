Gold Coast Federal Credit Union Selects Algebrik's Cloud-native, AI-powered, Digital-era, end-to-end Loan Origination Suite (LOS) to Modernize Lending

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algebrik AI, a Delaware-incorporated company headquartered in New York City, pioneering world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era end-to-end Loan Origination Suite (LOS) built for credit unions, today announced that Gold Coast Federal Credit Union, a forward thinking, member-centric credit union serving Palm Beach and surrounding Florida counties, has selected Algebrik AI's complete agentic AI-powered Loan Origination Suite (LOS) called Algebrik ONE, to power fully digital, faster, smarter, and more member-centric lending & account opening experiences.

Algebrik One stands apart from legacy LOS systems through the following key differentiators:

Operational Impact of Replacing Fragmented Lending Systems

Designed from the ground up as a modular, cloud-native, AI-powered platform, Algebrik replaces manual, review-driven lending workflows with AI-powered, system-led automation across account opening, underwriting, and decisioning. By combining automated decisioning with AI-powered, system-led workflow execution, the platform delivers measurable impact across the lending lifecycle:

90% reduction in abandonment rates, bringing down average loan or member acquisition costs from $600–$700 to just $100–$200. 40% reduction in processing time for underwriters and lenders, freeing up nearly 2 days per week to focus on complex cases and deeper member engagement. 30–40% increase in Look-to-Book (LtB) ratios, improving loan-to-share performance and net interest margins (NIM). 300% improvement in member experience, enabling approvals in under 5 minutes across all loan types- and same-day funding for unsecured personal loans.

For Gold Coast FCU, these improvements support a lending operation that scales efficiently across products while preserving the personalized service expected from a member-owned cooperative.

Moving from Digital Workflows to Connected Intelligent Algebrik ONE Execution

Algebrik ONE is designed to replace fragmented review-driven processes with coordinated, system-led execution.

With embedded AI-powered intelligence, the platform moves from simply automating tasks; it determines actions, executes them, routes exceptions, and continuously informs credit strategy.

Loan Origination System (LOS)

A guided, intelligent workspace for loan officers and underwriters that reduces manual handoffs, enforces consistent workflows, and ensures full audit traceability.

Omnichannel Point-of-Sale (POS)

Personalized onboarding journeys with dynamic eligibility checks, real-time ID verification, modular product bundling, and Core system lookups.

Digital Account Opening

Algebrik's Digital Account Opening module uses a micro-journey architecture that guides applicants through personalized onboarding flows, whether self-serve or assisted. With features like dynamic eligibility, real-time ID verification, modular product bundling, and Core data lookups, the platform delivers a fast, frictionless account opening experience.

Integrated No-Code Decision Engine

Allows business users to design, test, and deploy underwriting, pricing, and eligibility strategies without IT involvement, complete with champion-challenger testing and model integration.

Member-Centric Workflow Automation

Enables progressive disclosure, micro-journeys, and self-serve + assisted flows, ensuring personalization without increasing operational load.

Smart Document & Stipulation Management

Built-in stipulation workflows with document scraping, red flag detection, and conditional logic to streamline compliance and reduce back-and-forth with borrowers.

Embedded Analytics & Reporting Tools

Drag-and-drop reports, SQL/Python access, and compliance-ready outputs (e.g., HMDA)- supporting both tactical reporting and strategic insights.

Real-Time Core Integration & Validation

Pre-built integration with major Core systems and service providers, with real-time validation of borrower accounts, loan disbursement instructions, and funding confirmation.

Audit-Ready, Role-Based Access Control

Every user action, override, or workflow step is fully tracked, ensuring traceability, internal controls, and compliance alignment.

Modular Rollout & Use-Case Flexibility

Institutions can go live with just the Digital Account Opening, LOS or Point of Sale, with additional modules added as needed- ensuring faster time-to-value and flexible adoption.

Meeting Member & Staff Expectations

By partnering with Algebrik AI, Gold Coast Federal Credit Union aims to achieve:

Deliver a fully digital, new account opening, personalized, AI-powered loan origination journeys across web, mobile, and branch

Empower loan officers with a streamlined, AI-driven LOS for faster, more consistent origination and decisioning

Unlock deeper & real-time insights with portfolio-level analytics

Reduce processing time and improve approval & funding speed through an AI-powered decisioning engine and core integrations

Strengthen compliance oversight by embedding regulatory logic directly into the origination and decisioning workflows. Built-in audit trails and configurable rule sets help ensure Gold Coast Federal Credit Union can stay ahead of evolving lending standards without adding operational burden.

Leadership Perspectives

"For us, lending isn't just about speed - it's about humanizing lending in the age of digital & AI. Members should know what to expect when they come to their credit union. As member expectations evolve, we want lending to feel frictionless no matter how someone applies. We selected Algebrik because it allows us to remove friction across channels while preserving the relationship-driven experience our members value," said Steve Bush, President & CEO, Gold Coast Federal Credit Union.

"We were looking for more than workflow automation. We wanted a system that reduces friction and gives our members the experience they expect and our team the time to focus on members who need attention as volume grows," said Shannon Duran, CXO, Gold Coast Federal Credit Union. "Algebrik's approach to executing routine tasks based on built in intelligence before review aligned with how we see our operations evolving."

"Forward-thinking, member-centric credit unions aren't replacing systems for the sake of technology - they're preparing to deliver on the expectations of the next generation of members." Pankaj Jain, Founder & CEO of Algebrik AI, commented. "Gold Coast recognized the need to remove friction across the lifecycle, and that's exactly what Algebrik ONE is designed to enable."

"Gold Coast approached this as an operating model decision, not a feature comparison," said Andrea Silvers, VP of Business Development & Partnerships at Algebrik AI. "They wanted a platform that could support growth while keeping lending frictionless & predictable for both staff and members, and that's the partnership we're excited to support."

For more information on how Algebrik AI is transforming lending, visit https://www.algebrik.ai

Follow Algebrik AI on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/algebrik-ai

Chat with the Algebrik AI team: [email protected]

About Algebrik AI

Algebrik AI, headquartered in New York City, is the company behind Algebrik One: the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination Suite (LOS), designed for the next generation of members. In an industry that hasn't seen significant innovation in lending technology in over 25 years, it was high time someone stepped in to help credit unions of all sizes regain their former glory.

Algebrik AI's mission is to empower credit unions to attract, engage, grow, and retain next-gen members in today's digital era while delivering faster credit, deeper insight, and more human lending experiences. With Algebrik One, an end-to-end lending suite that includes Digital Account Opening, Lender's Cockpit (LOS), Omni-channel Point of Sale (PoS), Decision Engine, and Portfolio Analytics, we take on the heavy lifting; so credit unions can focus on helping the members and communities they serve. For more information, visit www.algebrik.ai

About Gold Coast Federal Credit Union

Originally founded in 1936 as Palm Beach County Teachers Federal Credit Union, Gold Coast Federal Credit Union has evolved into a full-service financial cooperative serving over 20,000 members across Palm Beach and surrounding Florida counties. Today, the member-owned institution provides a broad portfolio of deposit and lending products. Consumer lending products include auto, personal, mortgage, credit-builder, and home equity loans, reflecting the credit union's focus on accessible everyday financial services.

Who can join? Anyone can! GCFCU is open to anyone affiliated with one of its many Select Employer Groups in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie Counties, but also open to anyone who makes a modest donation of $5 to the New Horizons Elementary School PTA. For more information, visit www.gcfcu.org

