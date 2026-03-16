Algebrik AI Announces Strategic Bureau Integration with TransUnion to Power Smarter, More Inclusive Lending

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algebrik AI Inc., a Delaware-incorporated company headquartered in New York City and pioneering the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination Platform (LOS), today announced a bureau integration partnership with TransUnion, a global insights and information company.

Through this collaboration, financial institutions using Algebrik can now access TransUnion's industry-leading credit and identity solutions- including the latest trended credit scores and fraud prevention tools-natively within their lending workflows.

The partnership supports credit unions, community banks, and fintech lenders in delivering faster, fairer, and more compliant lending decisions, without requiring additional system integrations or manual intervention.

What It Means for Lenders

The TransUnion-Algebrik partnership embeds structured bureau data directly into real-time lending workflows, addressing key underwriting challenges:

Accelerated Policy Deployment with Bureau Data

With TransUnion attributes available inside Algebrik's no-code decisioning engine, credit and risk teams can quickly roll out new strategies, such as adjusting score cutoffs or targeting new borrower profiles, without IT dependence.

With TransUnion attributes available inside Algebrik's no-code decisioning engine, credit and risk teams can quickly roll out new strategies, such as adjusting score cutoffs or targeting new borrower profiles, without IT dependence. Inclusive, Insight-Driven Risk Models

By surfacing trended credit data and alternative insights, Algebrik enables lenders to go beyond static scores- supporting deeper evaluations for thin-file, new-to-credit, and underserved applicants.

By surfacing trended credit data and alternative insights, Algebrik enables lenders to go beyond static scores- supporting deeper evaluations for thin-file, new-to-credit, and underserved applicants. Compliance-Embedded Workflows

TransUnion data is integrated into Algebrik's configurable, audit-ready workflows to support adherence to Fair Lending, ECOA, and other regulatory frameworks, helping reduce operational risk and manual oversight.

What This Integration Unlocks

Real-Time, Contextual Decisioning

Algebrik's unified platform eliminates the need to toggle between systems. TransUnion credit and identity data appears natively within the loan decisioning interface, enabling smarter policies powered by timely credit behavior- without adding friction to the workflow.

Scalable, Responsible Lending Growth

This integration empowers financial institutions to confidently expand credit access while preserving consistency and auditability. With deep credit file intelligence embedded, lenders can design and launch products for emerging segments, underpinned by transparent decisioning and compliance logic.

Leadership Commentary

"Access to rich, real-time credit data is the foundation of responsible lending," said Pankaj Jain, Founder and CEO of Algebrik AI.

"With TransUnion's credit and identity data now embedded directly within our decisioning engine, we're enabling lenders to move faster, with greater confidence- and to do so in a way that includes more borrowers without increasing risk. It's a step forward in building a fairer, more intelligent lending future."

"TransUnion is committed to empowering the next generation of lending innovators, and partners like Algebrik AI play an important role in helping lenders achieve the flexibility and scalability they need to compete in today's environment," said Sean Flynn, vice president of card and banking at TransUnion. "As we continue to sharpen our focus on delivering these enhanced solutions to meet the needs of our customers, integrating our latest credit and identity solutions into Algebrik's AI-native, cloud-based platform ensures lenders can deploy these tools quickly and seamlessly within their decisioning workflows."

About Algebrik AI

Algebrik AI, headquartered in New York City, is the company behind Algebrik One: the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination Suite (LOS), designed for the next generation of members. In an industry that hasn't seen significant innovation in lending technology in over 25 years, it was high time someone stepped in to help credit unions of all sizes regain their former glory.

Algebrik AI's mission is to empower credit unions to attract, engage, grow, and retain next-gen members in today's digital era while delivering faster credit, deeper insight, and more human lending experiences. With Algebrik One, an end-to-end lending suite that includes Digital Account Opening, Lender's Cockpit (LOS), Omni-channel Point of Sale (PoS), AI Decision Engine, and Portfolio Analytics, we take on the heavy lifting; so credit unions can focus on helping the members and communities they serve.

For more information on how Algebrik AI is transforming lending, visit https://www.algebrik.ai

Follow Algebrik AI on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/algebrik-ai

Chat with the Algebrik AI team: [email protected]

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Media Contacts:

Prateek Samantaray

CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE Algebrik