Midwest Anti-Illegal Trade Summit Unites Law Enforcement, Industry, and Policy Leaders in Detroit

USA-IT event brings together experts to combat counterfeit goods, organized retail crime, and human trafficking across the Midwest

DETROIT, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade (USA-IT) hosted its first-ever Midwest Anti-Illegal Trade Summit, convening over 75 law enforcement officials, prosecutors, private sector leaders, and anti-human trafficking organizations from across the Midwest to share best practices, exchange intelligence, and build stronger public-private partnerships to disrupt illegal trade networks.

Through case studies, interactive panels, and professional workshops, the two-day summit provided a forum for local and state law enforcement to hear directly from prosecutors and private-sector specialists on how to build successful criminal cases and leverage intelligence and emerging technologies to break up criminal supply chains.

"This summit is about equipping law enforcement with the tools they need to put away the bad guys," said USA-IT Spokesperson Alysa Erichs. "Criminals are quick to adapt to changing environments and will stop at nothing to make money. Facilitating cross-sector dialogue is key to staying one step ahead of them."

Over 30 subject matter experts had featured presentations during the summit, including:

Eric Sterbis , Senior Prosecutor at the Michigan Attorney General's Office

Ryan Themm, President of the Michigan Organized Retail Crime Association

President of the Michigan Organized Retail Crime Association David Johnston, Vice President of the National Retail Federation

Illegal trade represents a $2.2 trillion global enterprise, financed through interconnected crimes such as counterfeiting, human and drug trafficking, organized retail crime (ORC), and cargo theft. The Midwest remains a key corridor for these operations. For example, Michigan's border is conduit for illicit trade from Canada, including counterfeit automotive parts that, across the U.S., cost the industry an estimated$3 billion annually. The state loses an additional $120 million in tax revenues each year from illegal tobacco and nicotine products alone. Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan also rank among the top ten states for reported human trafficking cases, with more than 780 identified cases in 2023 combined.

"Crimes associated with illegal trade are multi-jurisdictional," Eric Sterbis emphasized during the summit. "Illicit networks stretch across counties, states, and nations, making information-sharing that much more critical for prosecutorial success."

Ryan Themm added that new loss-prevention technologies "will become increasingly important to monitor suspicious activities and gather evidence to protect the business community. Expanding law enforcement's capabilities through summits like these helps keep our businesses and consumers safe from emerging threats."

About USA-IT

USA-IT is a coalition dedicated to educating the public about the harms of illegal trade, developing leading anti-illicit trade best practices, training, tools, and tactics, and advocating for effective policy and legislation focused on ending the scourge of illegal trade. Founded by Philip Morris International U.S. in 2021, the coalition is supported by national and state brand enforcement experts, law enforcement, leading industry associations, and civic organizations.

For more information about USA-IT's efforts to combat illegal trade and to get involved, visit USAIT.org or email us at [email protected].

