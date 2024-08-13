Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers Expands, Bringing 5 New Clinicians to Des Moines

Clinical Expansion Provides New Opportunities for Families Seeking Autism Services

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just months after Midwest announced the addition of three new board-certified behavior analysts to their center-based clinical teams in Iowa, a new cohort of clinicians is being onboarded in Des Moines. Over the past weeks, Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers has relocated four center-based clinicians from across the country and added a home-based telehealth provider to their growing team.

The clinical expansion aims to meet the increasing demand for early intervention ABA therapy services in Des Moines and to cut down on wait times for families in need of care. Already, families are experiencing shorter wait times for enrollment, with admission to Midwest averaging around 30 days from the time of enrollment request to the start of services.

Addressing Waitlists for ABA Therapy

Clinical best practices recommend early intervention therapy services as the best strategy for helping neurodivergent children catch up with neurotypical peers in key developmental areas However, a shortage of providers offering assessments and ABA therapy services has resulted in long waits and missed opportunities for many families. This problem is further exacerbated by the limited number of home-based therapy programs catering to school-aged children and adolescents.

To help address this challenge in Iowa, Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers has provided relocation assistance to four Board-Certified Behavior Analysts and is piloting the use of telehealth in their home-based program.

"Our number one goal is to cut down on our existing waitlists, particularly in the home-based space," says Brent Hutchings, Executive Director at MATC. "in just the last few weeks since adding these new clinicians, we've been able to help several families get off those waitlists. That's a great feeling. It's the reason we do what we do, and we're moving as quickly as possible to enroll families while ensuring safe and effective care."

Families currently on waitlists with Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers can expect to receive updates in the coming weeks as to the status of their cases.

About Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers

Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers is an ABA therapy provider with locations in Altoona, Ankeny, Waukee, and West Des Moines, Iowa as well as Minnesota and Michigan. Midwest specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, functional behavior assessments, social skills development, and school readiness programs for children on the Autism Spectrum. Our Iowa offices provide center-based therapy services for children ages 2-5 and home-based therapy for children ages 5+.

Contact Information

For more information or to get started visit www.midwestautismservices.com/new-client or call our direct intake line at (515) 513-9649. Healthcare providers, case managers, or social workers can submit referrals to MATC by emailing [email protected] or by visiting midwestautismservices.com and clicking "provider referrals".

