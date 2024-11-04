Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers Hosts Minnesota State Legislators to Promote Autism Awareness and Local Treatment Options

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers recently welcomed a delegation of Minnesota state legislators to their Edina and Woodbury facilities. Senator Dr. Alice Mann, Senator Nicole Mitchell and House Representative Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger joined Clinical Director Melanie Bren, M.Ed., BCBA for a series of discussions aimed at raising awareness for the needs of families and clinicians supporting children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Promoting Understanding and Support for Autism Therapy Services

Danielle Braun, MS, BCBA and Melanie Bren, M. Ed., BCBA, Regional Clinical Director meet with Minnesota State Senator Dr. Alice Mann at Midwest's Woodbury Campus.

During their visits, legislators had the opportunity to tour Midwest centers, engage with clinical staff, and observe therapy sessions. This firsthand experience allowed them to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by children with Autism and the transformative impact that Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy can have on development.

ABA is widely considered the gold-standard in therapeutic applications for children who are impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder. According to data collected by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Autism affects approximately 1-in-36 children across the United States. In Minnesota, advancements in diagnostic procedures, access to therapy services and community advocacy make the Twin Cities a hot spot for families seeking expert care for their children.

Advocating for Enhanced Support

In speaking with State Legislators, Midwest's leadership team emphasized the need for continued legislative support to expand access to high-quality Autism services across Minnesota. They discussed several key areas where policy changes could make a substantial difference:

Expedited BCBA licensure implementation and legislation to qualify BCBAs as eligible Qualified Service Professionals (QSPs).

Improve provider time-to-enrollment in the Minnesota Health Care Program (MHCP) and Medicaid Managed Care organizations (MCOs) to increase access for families enrolled in Medicaid insurance plans.

Enhance base reimbursement rates for Applied Behavior Analysis services to allow providers to expand their professional workforce.

Professionalizing the Autism services workforce through investments in higher education and certification

programs.

Strengthening requirements for health plans to cover Applied Behavior Analysis and other ancillary support

therapies.

A Shared Commitment

Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers remains steadfast in its mission to provide exceptional care that helps children with Autism live successful and fulfilled lives. By fostering strong partnerships with policymakers, they aim to create a supportive environment where every child can thrive. For more information about Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers, please contact:

About Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers

Midwest is dedicated to helping children with Autism reach their developmental milestones through center- based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services. Serving children aged 2-5 across six locations in Iowa and Minnesota, they offer full-day and half-day sessions featuring personalized 1:1 therapy and group learning opportunities. For more information, to enroll in services or to send us a referral please visit our website.

