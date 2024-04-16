Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers Welcomes New Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) to Their Iowa-Based Campuses

Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers is proud to announce the addition of three talented Board Certified Behavior Analysts to their Iowa programs. The team expansion is part of a larger organizational effort to bring new clinicians to Des Moines, enhance Midwest's capacity to deliver high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to children on the Spectrum, and to expand access to Autism services through the use of telehealth and hybrid care.

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the US, experts report that Autism affects nearly 1-in-36 children. And the number of diagnoses continues to rise as healthcare providers develop new screening methods and parents become more aware of the early signs of Autism in children. By bringing new Behavior Analysts to Iowa from a national pool of candidates, Midwest is working to meet the increased need for ABA therapy in the Des Moines region.

MEET OUR NEW PRACTITIONERS

Shayna Landsberry, MS, BCBA, LBA (She/Her)

Licensed Behavior Analyst (LBA)

M.S. in Applied Behavior Analysis from Capella University

B.A. in Psychology from the University of Nevada, Reno

Shayna Landsberry is a Licensed Board Certified Behavior Analyst coming to us from Reno, Nevada. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from the University of Nevada and went on to complete her graduate education in Applied Behavior Analysis at Capella University. Prior to sitting for her board exams, Shayna worked as a Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) with children on the Autism Spectrum. Her areas of expertise include behavior shaping, differential reinforcement, and teaching verbal behavior.

Rowan Langbehn, MS, BCBA, LBA (They/Them)

Licensed Behavior Analyst (LBA)

M.S. in Applied Behavior Analysis from Simmons College

B.A. in Psychology from the University of Aberdeen

A graduate of Simmons College and the University of Aberdeen, located in Northeast Scotland, Rowan has joined Midwest as a hybrid BCBA working with clients in our West Des Moines office and home-based program. Rowan has a strong background in building programs for school-aged children and supporting high-needs students who are unable to attend traditional schools due to behavior severity or challenges with functional communication.

Shane Olson, MS, BCBA, LBA (He/Him)

Licensed Behavior Analyst (LBA)

M.S. in Applied Behavior Analysis from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology

B.A. in Criminal Justice and Psychology from Trinity Christian College

Shane Olson, a graduate of the Chicago School of Professional Psychology and Trinity Christian College, began working in the Autism services field as a school-based paraprofessional at the Scottsdale Children's Institute, in Scottsdale, AZ. Through this experience, he was introduced to the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis and went on to earn his board certification in 2017. Shane brings with him a wealth of experience in center-based service delivery as well as home and community-based care.

HOW TO ENROLL YOUR CHILD

Midwest currently has full and half-day openings at our Altoona and Ankeny locations. Our West Des Moines and Waukee offices are working from limited waitlists while we continue to expand our clinical teams. For more information or to get started visit www.midwestautismservices.com/new-client or call our direct intake line at (515) 513-9649. If you are a healthcare provider, case manager or social worker and would like to request services for a client, please visit our referral portal at www.midwestautismservices.com/contact/client-referrals .

About Midwest Autism & Therapy Center

Midwest Autism & Therapy Centers is an early-intervention Autism service provider with locations throughout Iowa and Minnesota. Midwest specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for Autism, functional behavior assessments, social skills development, and school readiness programs for children on the Autism Spectrum. Our Iowa offices offer center-based therapy services for children ages 2-4 and home-based therapy for children ages 5+.

