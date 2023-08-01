Midwest Barrel Co. expands with Kentucky warehouse

Midwest Barrel Co.

01 Aug, 2023, 09:38 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Need barrels? Go to the source.

That's the strategy for Midwest Barrel Co. (MWBC), as the company, named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the US in 2022, has moved its warehouse and production operations to Louisville, Kentucky.

MWBC's new facility, located at 1001 Glengarry Drive Suite B, is in the heart of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. All shipping, receiving and order fulfillment operations are now based out of Kentucky.

But don't worry. With team members now located in Lincoln and Louisville, you will still receive the great service and Midwestern values you've come to expect from MWBC, no matter the location.

Why the move? It's all about better serving MWBC's customers.

Like the customers who come to MWBC for a top-notch, innovative and easy barrel-buying experience, we need Damn. Good. Barrels. Demand for used barrels among beverage producers has never been higher.

With the Kentucky facility, MWBC can establish closer partnerships with distilleries and industry organizations. This gives MWBC the opportunity to procure larger quantities of barrels, offer more brand variety and create a more efficient shipping operation.

The connections MWBC makes with distilleries in Kentucky will allow the company to maintain a supply of barrels capable of meeting customer demand – and enable MWBC to continue its exponential growth.

About Midwest Barrel Company

Established in 2015, Midwest Barrel Co. began as a dream. What started with $50 in a back pocket and a handful of used wine barrels in a storage shed has now grown to become the leading ecommerce destination for buying premium used bourbon, whiskey, wine and other oak barrels.

MWBC's mission is to be a catalyst in creating memorable experiences that are better for our people, planet & beverages by providing one thing: damn good barrels.

The company is also committed to extending the life cycle of every barrel. If a barrel doesn't make the cut for beverage aging, then it is sold as decor, parts or BBQ smoking wood. This commitment comes full circle with the #SaveTheStave campaign, an ongoing effort to plant American white oak and other trees.

Learn more about MWBC and the barrel experience the company provides by visiting midwestbarrelco.com.

SOURCE Midwest Barrel Co.

