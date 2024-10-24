MIDWEST BARREL CO. PRESIDENT BEN LOSEKE NAMED TO LOUISVILLE BUSINESS FIRST'S 2024 "FORTY UNDER 40"

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Barrel Co., a leading global supplier of premium used bourbon barrels for the spirits and brewing industry, proudly announces that its Founder and President, Ben Loseke, PhD, has been named to Louisville Business First's 2024 "Forty Under 40" list. This annual award recognizes professionals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated leadership, professional excellence, and a commitment to the Louisville community.

This recognition highlights Ben's contributions to the barrel industry and dedication to operational excellence and integrity. Under his leadership, Midwest Barrel Co. has experienced significant growth, relocating its operations from Lincoln, Nebraska to Louisville, Kentucky, the home of bourbon. As an expert in barrel procurement and international business, Ben combines his industry knowledge with an ability to identify opportunities that fuel the company's continued success.

"This recognition is truly an honor," said Ben Loseke. "It's a reflection of the incredible work our team has done and the strong relationships we've built in the spirits industry. We're proud to call Louisville home and look forward to continuing our growth here."

Midwest Barrel Co. is excited to celebrate Ben Loseke's achievement and looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering "Damn. Good. Barrels.™" while making a positive impact on the Louisville community and beyond. To learn more about Midwest Barrel Co. and its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, please visit https://midwestbarrelco.com/.

Founded in 2015, Midwest Barrel Co. is a leading global provider of premium used bourbon, whiskey, wine, and specialty barrels for the spirits and brewing industry. MWBC maximizes the life cycle of barrels through reuse for spirit and beverage aging and repurposing for decor and smoking wood. The company also supports reforestation efforts through their #SaveTheStave® initiative.

MWBC's mission is to deliver Damn. Good. Barrels.™ that benefit people, the planet, and beverages. To learn more, visit midwestbarrelco.com .

