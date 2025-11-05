Midwest Cardiovascular Institute and Basata Partner to Modernize Cardiac Care with Voice AI

Partnership introduces AI-powered voice technology to improve patient access and reduce wait times.

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Cardiovascular Institute (MCI), a leading provider of cardiovascular care in Chicagoland, today announced a partnership with Basata, a healthcare technology company specializing in applied artificial intelligence for healthcare operations. Through this collaboration, MCI will implement Basata's Voice AI platform to streamline patient communications and enhance the overall patient experience.

The partnership underscores MCI's commitment to combining innovative technology with compassionate care to improve patient access and operational efficiency. "By leveraging the technology from Basata, we will minimize hold times in our Call Center and improve our ability to answer patient questions, schedule appointments, and connect patients to our care team", said Jacob Corbell, CEO of Midwest Cardiovascular Institute. Dr. Mark Goodwin, President of MCI added, "MCI is always looking for innovative partners to improve our patient's connection to our practice and Basata has developed several solutions we can deploy quickly to improve our patient's experience".

Basata's Voice AI agents are designed specifically for healthcare operations, automating common communication workflows across phone and digital channels. This enables practices to manage high volumes of patient interactions while maintaining accuracy, compliance, and personalized service. "MCI is proving that the thoughtful use of applied AI can elevate both patient experience and operational performance," said Kaled Alhanafi, CEO of Basata. "Their approach ensures patients continue to receive the same trusted, compassionate care, now supported by technology that makes it faster and more accessible. MCI is a model for modern cardiovascular care."

Looking ahead, MCI and Basata plan to expand the partnership beyond the call center to additional departments and workflows across the organization. This phased approach will allow MCI to systematically enhance patient access and operational efficiency throughout the practice, ensuring that each department benefits from AI-powered automation while maintaining the high standard of care patients expect. By scaling the technology thoughtfully across multiple touchpoints in the patient journey, MCI is building a foundation for faster, more responsive care delivery that meets patients where they are and reduces friction at every step of their cardiovascular health experience.

This deployment expands MCI's ongoing efforts to integrate innovative solutions that improve efficiency, patient access, and overall quality of care. The addition of Voice AI supports MCI's mission to provide comprehensive cardiovascular services backed by advanced technology and a team of leading heart specialists.

Midwest Cardiovascular Institute (MCI) is a physician-led cardiovascular group offering specialized care in areas such as interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, heart failure, structural and peripheral interventions, nuclear cardiology, and vascular medicine. MCI is committed to putting patients first through clinical excellence, innovation, and personalized care.

Basata is the trusted partner for AI agents in healthcare operations. Its platform deploys a suite of highly integrated AI agents, including voice AI agents for call centers and document AI agents for paperwork automation, that eliminate administrative bottlenecks, improve speed and accuracy, and expand patient access. By customizing agents to each organization's needs, Basata helps health systems and practices reduce administrative friction and unlock operational efficiency. For more information, visit http://www.basata.ai

