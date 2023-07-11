Midwest Coalition of Labor Members Now Eligible for Tuition Reduction at American College of Education

News provided by

American College of Education

11 Jul, 2023, 08:04 ET

MCL members and their families can get reduced tuition for an ACE program

INDIANAPOLIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of EducationⓇ (ACE) has partnered with the Midwest Coalition of Labor (MCL), a rapidly-growing nonprofit coalition of unions that offer important benefits to union members and their families at no cost or heavily discounted rates. They will now also receive reduced tuition toward an ACE program.

MCL member benefits include life insurance, free roadside assistance, legal and financial services, education opportunities and more ever-expanding benefits. Partnering with ACE allows the coalition to expand its education benefits.

"We endeavor to continuously extend access to our educational offerings to help facilitate career progression and new career pathway opportunities. Our agreement with MCL does just that," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We lead with affordability which allows many of our students to graduate with little or no debt, and partnerships like this make our programming even more accessible."

"At MCL, we have an unwavering commitment to offering benefits to union workers and their families by continuously growing what we offer," MCL Executive Director Kenneth Edwards added. "We look forward to bridging the gap between our members and earning a degree with ACE."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing.  ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation.

About Midwest Coalition of Labor

Midwest Coalition of Labor is a non-profit coalition of unions dedicated to providing benefits to almost 250,000 members and growing. By working together to purchase benefits, we are able to achieve cost savings that allow unions to provide these benefits to their members and families at either no cost or heavily discounted rates. By negotiating together cooperatively using economies of scale, our member unions are able to achieve greater cost savings together than individually. These benefits are in addition to what members receive through their collective bargaining agreement and are for members only.

SOURCE American College of Education

