Midwest Commercial Real Estate Firm RG Capital Partners Expands into South Florida with First Acquisition

MIAMI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RG Capital Partners, a private equity real estate firm specializing in neighborhood commercial properties, today announced its acquisition of 10 NE 3rd Street in Florida City, Florida, marking the firm's strategic entry into the South Florida market.

The $3.25 million acquisition of the multi-tenant retail property signals RG Capital's growing confidence in small-format commercial real estate across South Florida's rapidly expanding suburban corridors.

Street view of 10 NE 3rd Street, a fully leased commercial property in Florida City's growing retail corridor. (Photo: RG Capital Partners)

"We've spent years building our portfolio and refining our operating model in the Kansas City metro, and we see tremendous opportunity to apply that same disciplined approach in South Florida," said Carlos Rovira, Managing Partner of RG Capital Partners. "The fundamentals for small retail here are incredibly strong — population growth, limited new supply, and a business environment that favors neighborhood-serving tenants. We're extremely bullish on this segment of the market."

The Florida City property is a fully leased multi-tenant retail center anchoring a mix of service-oriented businesses. The acquisition aligns with RG Capital's core strategy of acquiring well-located neighborhood commercial properties, stabilizing operations, and creating long-term value for investors.

Vladimir Golik of Keller Williams Realty Premier Properties represented the Buyer, and Michael Fernandez of Lifestyle International Realty represented the Seller. Adams Gallinar, P.A. served as closing agent for the transaction.

RG Capital Partners, co-founded by Carlos Rovira and Alfredo Garcia, has built a track record of acquiring and repositioning small commercial centers in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The firm's vertically integrated model — with property management handled in-house by Rovira Property Management (rovirapropertymanagement.com) — gives it a competitive edge in operational efficiency and tenant relationships.

"South Florida's small retail market is underserved by institutional capital, which creates exactly the kind of opportunity we look for," added Alfredo Garcia, Managing Partner. "Owner-operated shopping centers with deferred maintenance or lease-up potential are our sweet spot. We expect this to be the first of several acquisitions in the region."

With a growing portfolio spanning the Midwest and now South Florida, RG Capital Partners continues to position itself as a nimble, operator-driven firm focused on the neighborhood retail properties that serve as the backbone of local communities.

About RG Capital Partners

RG Capital Partners is a private equity real estate firm focused on the acquisition and repositioning of neighborhood commercial properties. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the firm targets underperforming small-format retail centers in high-growth markets with over $20M in assets under management across 12+ buildings in two markets. Property management is handled in-house by Rovira Property Management (rovirapropertymanagement.com), a full-service firm managing over 400 units across multiple states.

Website: rgcappartners.com

Property Management: rovirapropertymanagement.com

Media Contact:

Iris Brown | Rovira Property Management

[email protected] | (888) 669-0096

SOURCE RG Capital Partners LLC