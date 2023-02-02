Midwest Condo and HOA Law Firm, Hirzel Law, PLC, Elects Kayleigh Long as a Member

FARMINGTON, Mich., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirzel Law, PLC is pleased to announce that Kayleigh Long has been elected as a Member, effective January 1, 2023. Ms. Long focuses her practice in the areas of appellate law, community association law, and litigation.

Hirzel Law, PLC's newest member, Kayleigh Long.

Ms. Long joined Hirzel Law, PLC as an associate attorney in 2018 after graduating in the top 5 of her law school class at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. Ms. Long served as the Senior Executive Editor on the Indiana Law Review. "We recognized that Kayleigh Long was an exceptional legal talent early in her career, we are excited to add Ms. Long as Hirzel Law's first female member," said Managing Member, Kevin Hirzel. "Kayleigh Long has demonstrated herself as a true leader in our firm and in the field of community association law field as she provides exceptional customer service to our condominium and homeowners association clients," said Hirzel.

Ms. Long has been recognized as an "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly and a Rising Star in Real Estate Law by Super Lawyers, and was named one of Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch in America" for her work in Real Estate Litigation and Real Estate Law. Ms. Long is also active in the Community Associations Institute, as she was a speaker at the 2023 College of Community Association Lawyer's National Law Seminar where she discussed Marketable Title Acts and was recently nominated to CAI's Amicus Review Committee. Ms. Long is also active in the Real Property Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan, where she has authored several articles for the Michigan Real Property Review on community association legal issues, and she is a frequent speaker on short-term rental issues.

Hirzel Law, PLC is an award-winning law firm that focuses on condominium, HOA, and real estate law. Hirzel Law was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington, Michigan, while also maintaining offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Traverse City, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois. Hirzel Law represents condominium associations, cooperatives, homeowners associations, and summer resorts throughout Michigan and Illinois. The firm also represents individuals and corporate clients in various real estate matters. Call Hirzel Law at (866) 394-4642 to learn how our condo, HOA, and real estate attorneys can assist with your community association or real estate matters.

SOURCE Hirzel Law, PLC