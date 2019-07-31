Midwest Donut Fest, Taste of Donuts, Coming to Chicago

CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Underground Donut Tour is excited to announce our first ever donut festival: Taste of Donuts. This event will showcase the best donuts in the Midwest. We'll have donut shops attending not only from Chicago, but also Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, and surrounding areas. This will truly be the Midwest's first donut festival that brings together donut shops from the surrounding states. Truly the best Midwest donut fest!

What Can Attendees Expect

You'll be able to try some of the best (and most Instagrammable) donuts from each shop, talk to the shop owners and learn about what makes them so special and unique, as well as take home a bunch of donuts to try later (assuming you have any leftover). We'll also have perfect pairing coffee partners to make sure everyone stays caffeinated. And lastly, we'll have some really fun social media activations to make all your Instagram followers jealous.

When is it

The event itself is on November 2nd with two sessions: 10-12 and 1-3. Tickets go on sale on August 1st at 10am CST. The first wave of early bird tickets will be on sale for $25 and increasing in price as we get closer to the event, topping out at $35 per ticket.

How Can I Book Tickets

Just go to www.tasteofdonuts.com starting August 1st at 10am to book your tickets.

For more information regarding Taste of Donuts or if you would like to participate:

Visit: www.tasteofdonuts.com.

For more information on the Underground Donut Tour:

Visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com or email 219126@email4pr.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff Woelker

844-366-8848

219126@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Underground Donut Tour

